COVID-19 cases:

New Hanover County reports 17 deaths due to COVID-19 as of July 28. Positive cases now total 2,102.

Brunswick County reports 13 deaths due to COVID 19 as of July 28. Positive cases now total 1,105, of which 828 have recovered. A total of 252 people are isolating and 13 people are hospitalized.

Pender County reports 568 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of July 28. Of those 499 have recovered and three people have died. There have been 3,545 negative tests, 10 people are hospitalized, and 138 tests are pending.

Recent announcements relating to COVID-19:

Due to COVID-19 concerns, Run For A Life – to end prostate cancer has been canceled for 2020. It will be rescheduled for 2021. Run for a Life is going virtual and teaming with the Virtual ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk Celebration, which will help ZERO – The End Of Prostate Cancer maintain their many free programs that help prostate cancer patients, their caregivers, and families in our community. The fundraiser will be held September 26. No running required, participate any way you feel comfortable. Form a team and raise money. Encourage your friends, co-workers, and family to do the same. Consider forming a team with your business associates, school, club, etc. To register, visit support.zerocancer.org/site/TR?fr_id=2290&pg=entry.

In keeping with the Governor’s extension of the Phase 2 order, gyms, bars, indoor entertainment venues, and public playgrounds, like the one at the Brunswick Riverwalk at Belville, remain closed in the Town of Belville. People must wear face coverings when in public places where physical distancing is not possible. The Farmers Market, Fishing Pier, and trails remain open while the playground and the Duke Energy Education Pavilion are closed. Picnic shelters are open for groups of 25 or less who practice social distancing. Please contact Town Hall to make reservations. Town Hall is still accepting visitors by appointment only and only for work concerning essential services. To make an appointment call 910-371-2456 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or visit townofbelville.com.

Red Cross needs local volunteers due to COVID-19. The American Red Cross faces a unique challenge in preparing for this hurricane season. New guidelines have been established for sheltering designed to keep workers and clients safe, such as setting up more small shelters with fewer clients. Because of COVID-19, the Red Cross is placing those needing a safe place to stay in emergency lodging when possible. If necessary, the Red Cross will open shelters. However, to ensure proper social distancing, more shelter locations may be necessary and additional volunteers will be needed. Volunteers are needed to help staff shelter reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information collection and other vital tasks in associate and supervisory levels. If you are an RN, LPN, LVN, APRN, NP, EMT, paramedic, MD/DO or PA with an active, current and unencumbered license, the Red Cross needs your support to help assess people’s health in shelters. Daily observation and health screening for COVID-19-like illness among shelter residents may also be required. Roles are also available for Certified Nursing Assistants, Certified Home Health Aides, student nurses and medical students.To volunteer, visit redcross.org/volunteer/become-a-volunteer/urgent-need-for-volunteers.html or contact encrecruit@redcross.org.

Traffic Courts in New Hanover and Pender Counties will resume in August. Traffic court resumes in Pender County on Aug. 5 and in New Hanover County on Aug. 7. To check your court date, visit nccourts.gov/court<dates. To resolve your case without coming to the courthouse, individuals with a pending traffic citation can visit nccourts.gov/services to see if the ticket is eligible for a reduction or dismissal. Visit the website at least one week prior to the court date to submit your ticket for review. You will be notified via email if you can handle your case through the online system without coming to the courthouse. In the interest of judicial economy, many cases have already been dismissed. To see if your case has already been dismissed call 910-772-6600 for New Hanover County or 910-663-3900 for Pender County.

Battleship North Carolina has received a NC CARES: Humanities Relief Grant from the North Carolina Humanities Council. Funding for NC CARES has been provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the Ccoronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act economic stabilization plan. Because of restrictions designed to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the Battleship has been limited in its ability to present its customary onboard programs for visitors. The award will enable the Battleship to develop educational outreach and distance learning programs. The funding will make it possible for the Battleship to reach current visitors and a new audience in the continually changing digital age. The NC CARES: Humanities Relief Grant is opening doors shut by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thalian Association Community Theatre announced the difficult decision to cancel Peter Pan, the opening show of the Youth Theatre season due to continuing concerns surrounding COVID 19. Peter Pan was scheduled to open Sept. 11 and run for two weekends. The Association is monitoring the situation closely in the event that additional changes need to be made to season but there are no current plans to postpone or cancel "Driving Miss Daisy," scheduled to open October 2 or remaining productions of the Youth Theatre season. For more information, visit www.thalian.org.

