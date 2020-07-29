Burlington Animal Services reported 93 percent "positive outcomes" for June in its monthly statistical report.

BAS took in 409 animals. Of those:

• 358 (59 dogs and 299 cats) were strays;

• 34 (13 dogs and 20 cats) were turned in by their owners;

• Five (four dogs and one cat) were turned in to be euthanized;

• Three (all dogs) were returned adoptions; and

• Nine (five dogs and four cats) were confiscated.

The animals came from:

• Alamance County: 50 percent;

• Burlington: 35 percent;

• Graham: 6 percent;

• Elon: 2 percent;

• Mebane: 2 percent;

• Swepsonville: 2 percent;

• Haw River: 1 percent; and

• Out of county: 1 percent.

Some 261 animals (175 cats and 85 dogs) departed BAS in November:

• 77 percent (164 cats and 51 dogs) were adopted;

• 10 percent (23 dogs and five cats) were returned to their owners;

• 6 percent (11 dogs and six cats) were transferred to rescues;

• 6 percent (seven dogs and nine cats) were euthanized; and

• 1 percent (three cats) died of natural causes.

Reasons for euthanasia were 14 percent behavioral and 86 percent medical.