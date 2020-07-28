As Blue Ridge Community College prepares for its fall semester, it’s introducing two new courses for students interested in health care - Psychiatric Technician and Substance Abuse Education.

Funded by a grant from Pisgah Health Foundation, the courses are intended to address the growing need for mental health professionals while giving students two career options in the mental health field.

The Psychiatric Technician course is open to anyone age 18 and older interested in working in the mental health field. The course will provide students with the tools needed to be job-ready upon completion.

It will focus on teaching students various methods to care for clients in mental health settings, such as effective coping mechanisms, managing stress and anxiety, participating in therapeutic communication.

Learners will also gain a basic understanding of various mental health diagnoses across the lifespan from childhood to older adults.

Students will be introduced to local mental health resources throughout Western North Carolina to support clients in daily life.

The Substance Abuse course is open to anyone age 18 and older interested in working with or anyone who wants to learn more about those struggling with substance abuse. It is designed for recipients of substance abuse treatment, family and friends of substance users, and healthcare workers.

Students will learn about the causes of substance abuse, cycles of dependence, cultural and social stigma, and current treatment modalities and harm reduction.

Just like Psychiatric Technician, these students will examine community resources available and promote partnerships to assist patients toward recovery.

Substance Abuse Education runs from Oct. 6 through Dec. 8, meeting Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Henderson County campus.

Psychiatric Technician runs from Aug. 20 through Dec. 17, meeting Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5:30- 9:30 p.m. at the Health Sciences Center in downtown Hendersonville.

To learn more or to register, visit blueridge.edu/programs-courses/healthcare or call 828-694-1748.

Scholarships are available for both courses.

To learn more about Blue Ridge Community College, visit www.blueridge.edu.