Police are still investigating

Two men were treated at New Hanover Regional Medical Center after being shot.

Around 3 a.m. Sunday, Wilmington Police Department officers were dispatched to the hospital where the men told them the shooting occurred at the 4200 block of Hoggard Drive.

The two men, an 18-year-old and 22-year-old, were not identified.

WPD is still investigating, and encourages anyone with information to contact the department at 910-343-3609 or submit an anonymous tip to tip708.com.

