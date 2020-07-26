Spartanburg County reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday and one death of an elderly person, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Spartanburg County now has a total of 3,429 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 74 deaths.

Cherokee County reported nine new cases, bringing its total to 474 cases and 16 deaths.

Union County reported eight new cases, bringing its total to 270 cases and one death.

Statewide, DHEC announced 1,170 new confirmed cases and three probable cases of COVID-19, and 25 new confirmed deaths and three new probable deaths.

Most of the confirmed deaths were elderly people 65 and older. Four were middle-aged people 35 to 64. And one was a young adult in Darlington County, aged 18 to 34.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 80,856, probable cases to 343, confirmed deaths to 1,436, and 55 probable deaths.

As of Saturday, a total of 700,464 tests have been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Saturday statewide was 7,490 and the percent positive was 15.6 percent.

There are 96 mobile testing events scheduled through Aug. 31 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 214 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.

Since Wednesday, hospitals have been transitioning to a new federal reporting system for proving bed occupancy. DHEC is aware that the information currently provided by hospitals through the new system has inaccuracies. Once DHEC is able to verify the information the reporting is accurate and the system is fully implemented, DHEC will resume daily data reports.

