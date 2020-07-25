Good morning! It's Saturday, July 25, the 207th day of 2020. There are 159 days left in the year.

Here's your Saturday briefing. It's links to interesting stories, a list of some upcoming events and photo galleries to view.

TOP OF THE DAY

For the first time, the two-week average percentage of positive results of all coronavirus tests conducted in Cumberland County is higher than the state.

The Department of Public Health reports 246 new COVID-19 cases and one death since Monday in Cumberland County, a news release said. The county’s overall case count is now 2,257 with 49 deaths. READ MORE

ON THE PLANNER

TODAY'S WEATHER: Partly sunny with high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Tonight, partly cloudy with low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

IN THE NEWS

Harnett County's David Lewis, a Republican lawmaker who played a prominent role in North Carolina’s redistricting process, announced on Friday he will not seek reelection this fall and will instead retire from his post at the end of the year. READ MORE

The White House says President Donald Trump will visit North Carolina on Monday to tour a business that is participating in work on a COVID-19 vaccine. READ MORE

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE

Here are the number of confirmed cases in each county as of noon Thursday from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

State: 106,893 (1,726 deaths; 1,523,675 completed tests; 1,188 currently hospitalized)

Region counties: Cumberland: 2,142 (47 deaths) — Robeson: 2,071 (48 deaths) — Sampson: 1,351 (8 deaths) — Lee: 1,037 (9 deaths) — Harnett: 953 (34 deaths) — Moore: 753 (18 deaths) — Columbus: 725 (40 deaths) — Hoke: 582 (7 deaths) — Bladen: 508 (5 deaths) — Scotland: 215 (2 deaths)

Cases per 10,000 residents: Sampson: 212 — Lee: 169 — Robeson: 157 — Bladen: 153 — Columbus: 130 — Hoke: 106 — Moore: 76 — Harnett: 71 — Cumberland: 64 — Scotland: 62

OTHER STORIES OF INTEREST

Reopening North Carolina: Schools going remote gaining steam

Fayetteville State, Methodist prepare for new semester with coronavirus protections in place

Cumberland County District Court offices close, after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Protective equipment lifeline for some N.C. manufacturers

Former Fort Bragg Special Forces soldier sentenced for theft

Fayetteville man wanted in theft of cigarettes in Harnett County

SPORTS

Fayetteville’s NCISAA schools ‘excited’ for possibility of fall sports

AP sources: ACC, Notre Dame eye 2020 football membership

Fayetteville angler’s North Carolina state-record flathead catfish could be supplanted

OPINION

Top pediatrician: Don’t let COVID-19 eclipse the need for important immunizations

Software company strategist: How cities can turn household waste into opportunity

U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis: How we win the war against COVID-19

