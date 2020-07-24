In less than a year, three distilleries have opened locally to fuel your cocktail cravings

North Carolina has a long history of distilleries, some of them not so legal. In recent years, though, a renewed interest in craft cocktails has led to a boom in craft distilleries. North Carolina’s moonshine tradition has gone legit and now represents the full spectrum of spirits.

In the Wilmington area, three distilleries have opened in less than a year, and have been added to the 80-plus across the state. Another is being discussed for Leland.

It all started in 2019 with Blue Shark Vodka, an uber distilled and filtered spirit made with non-GMO corn. The Wrightsville Beach company was immediately popular in local bars and ABC stores and is now increasing its reach.

Then came End of Days Distillery and Mason Inlet Distillery. EOD at 1815 Castle St. in downtown Wilmington makes vodka, gin and rum, and is adding a line of mixers that are used in the craft cocktails they serve in their lounge and tasting room in a renovated Quonset hut.

Mason Inlet Distillery makes what are technically brandies, although they are more comparable to flavored vodkas where the taste comes from fruit and not added extracts. Owner Tom Curran now has bottles in liquor stores, but is adding a small tasting bar so he can help spread the word.

"These aren’t like anything else," he said. "Education is the key."

The spirits -- Coolcumber, Lemon Waves, Go Bananas and Pineapple Express -- are made with large quantities of fresh fruit and only a few other ingredients.

"It’s smooth and natural," he said. "We like to say there are no bad waves the next day."

Curran spent many years building custom cars. Now he puts some of those skills to work in creating artwork to go in local ABC stores for Wilmington-focused displays.

"It’s really about bringing focus to all of these distilleries," said Beth Faulkner, one of the owners at EOD. "We each have our place."

She said they put a lot of focus on creating a tasting experience and atmosphere. Their renovated warehouse is now clean black and white, with touches of brown wood and leather. Oliver Earney, one of the company’s investors and sales managers, created a cocktail menu based on a lifetime of experimenting with food and drink.

"I love different flavors," he said. "It was a lot of fun to put this together."

On the menu, you can find updated version of vodka-tonics, hurricanes and other classics that showcase the buttery rum, juniper-and-citrus infused gin, and crisp vodka.

Speaking of which, Blue Shark Vodka concentrates on a singular product, but is adding different aesthetics in the packaging. The company worked with marine life artist Wyland for a limited edition bottle that was released in June.

"In 1993, Wyland painted the dolphin mural at the Coastline Inn in downtown Wilmington," said Brook Bloomquist, president. "And we worked with him for an original painting for Blue Shark."

For each bottle sold, $1 will be donated to the Wyland Foundation, which works to preserve the world’s oceans and waterways.

The company also had its first anniversary in June, she said. One of the ways they celebrated was increasing production. Alcohol sales are up in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and their vodka has been a popular choice.

Not that it has been an easy year for local distilleries. EOD opened just six weeks before COVID-19 restriction fell into place, and they started producing hand sanitizer in March.

"It’s been a wild ride," Faulkner said. "But people have been supporting us. They seem to be glad we are here."

Want to know more? Here is a closer look at local distilleries.

Blue Shark Vodka: 910-399-5199, 206 Causeway Drive in Wrightsville Beach

Who they are:

President Brook Bloomquist started Blue Shark with her father Mark Bloomquist and their business partner Mark Milliken. The trio said they saw the demand for craft cocktails on the rise and were the first distillery to open in the Wilmington area.

Bloomquist also helped craft a clever marketing strategy to go along with the vodka. It’s billed as the vodka that doesn’t bite back made by people who are all about high tides and good vibes. Mark the Shark is their animated mascot and you can find recipe videos on their YouTube channel, Blue Tube. The company also makes it a priority to support protecting the ocean and marine life.

What they have:

The Wyland Limited Edition: Released in June, this bottle features an original painting from Wyland, the renowned marine life artist.

1.75-liter bottle: This larger size bottle was released in March but contains the same vodka with notes of white pepper, bread dough and vanilla.

The original: The bottle that debuted in 2019 features hand-blown glass bottles with a blue shark figurine at the bottom.

The 750-milliliter bottle: A less expensive version of the same crisp, clean vodka.

End of Days Distillery: 910-399-1133, 1815 Castle St. in Wilmington

Who they are:

Shane and Beth Faulkner opened their distillery and lounge earlier this year with the intent to create a grain-to-glass tasting experience. The name is derived from relaxing with a cocktail with friends at the end of the day.

They renovated a Quonset hut that dates to the 1940s to create an open bar with games, tables and leather sofas. The attention to detail doesn’t just apply to their space, but to their products. The interior labels of their three-bottle Port of Entry series shows Wilmington’s skyline when lined up side by side. Each offering on the 15 cocktail menu comes with its own thoughtful presentation.

What they have:

Port of Entry Rum: Award winning and made with 100 percent molasses and raw cane sugar. Beth Faulkner points out the distilling process results in delicate buttery and butterscotch notes.

Port of Entry Vodka: The 100 percent corn base is distilled seven times to create a spirit that is an ideal foundation for a variety of cocktails.

Port of Entry Gin: A corn base is distilled and then infused with juniper and other botanicals. Look for citrus and lemongrass notes.

EOD is also bottling and selling extras like the Restoration Tonic Syrup and Hurricane Warning Mixer that they use in their craft cocktails.

Mason Inlet Distillery: 910-769-2427, 6420 Amsterdam Way in Wilmington

Who they are:

Tom Curran was a custom car builder before starting this distillery. He began dabbling in spirits as a bet with his father-in-law, who was soon swayed from mainstream brands to the bottles Curran produced. According to regulatory agencies, they are brandies because they are made of fruit -- but that’s not how Curran thinks of them.

"I call it hot rod beach liquor," he said. "They are made with fresh fruit, sugar, water, yeast and science."

Production began in January and there is a small bar at the distillery where Curran hopes to host tasting events. Although he’s concentrating on the original four flavors for the time being, he’d like to add seasonal and limited edition flavors in the future.

What they have:

Coolcumber Cucumber Brandy: Curran likes this served simply over ice with a splash of water.

Lemon Waves Lemon Brandy: A natural with mixers like lemonade or iced tea, but be careful. It’s a bit higher proof than the other selections.

Go Bananas Banana Brandy: It’s less of the overly fruity extract flavor and more caramelized banana notes

Pineapple Express Pineapple Brandy: Try it with coconut for an updated pina colada or simply with fresh juice.