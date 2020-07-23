You know what kind of summer it's been when Fayetteville and Fort Bragg are under a heat advisory — and that's still cooler than things have been.

In fact, if things go as expected, the Cape Fear region will finally escape heat warnings and advisories for the first time in a week as a persistent ridge of sweltering heat eases. We should see temperatures closer to the 30-year average, with some needed rain arriving to perk up sagging gardens.

It won't last. By next week, another ridge is expected to build and broil us once again. And the tropics appear to be in full swing. So enjoy the lull this weekend, and hunker down: Things may be getting interesting.

Here's the setup: The ridge that brought heat index readings above 110 degrees to portions of the Cape Fear region will weaken as we head into the weekend. In response, a trough is expected to develop on the lee side of the Appalachians, adding what has been a missing ingredient for afternoon storms.

We've obviously had plenty of heat and moisture. But the ridge has kept instability, crucial for storm formation, to a minimum. Aside from isolated popcorn showers, and storms along the Sea Breeze Line well to the south, things have been dry.

As the trough slides across the state, it should create more widespread instability. With CAPE (potential storm) energy well above 200 and potential rainfall levels topping 2 inches, the introduction of instability could create some potent storms across a much wider area.

These will still be primarily afternoon/evening showers, with the biggest threat being localized downpours and lightning. Friday and Saturday appear to be the best shots, but additional clouds should help hold everyone in the low 90s.

By Sunday, rain chances will begin to wane and the heat index will likely begin to climb again. Early next week will see the return of toasty summer conditions across the region.

In the tropics: One tropical system sets its sights on the central Texas coast, while another churns into the Windward Islands with an uncertain long-range impact on the mainland. Neither will be a concern to the Carolinas as long as our persistent ridge stays intact.

That said, keep an eye on two changes coming as we approach August:

• Conditions in the central Atlantic, from the dust layer to positioning of high pressure over the Azores and Bermuda, should begin shifting into less oppressive locations for storm formation. They may not actually encourage storms, but they won't be poised to rip waves apart as they roll off Africa.

• As the high pressure shifts, those waves coming off Africa will generally be emerging a bit farther north. That migration should be reflected in the track they take across the Atlantic if they develop.

Got a weather question? Chick Jacobs can be reached at ncweatherhound@gmail.com or NCWeatherhound on Twitter.