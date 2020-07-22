Four Davidson and Randolph County firetrucks were damaged in three separate accidents over the weekend.

The Westside Volunteer Fire Department in Asheboro responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 73/74 northbound near Vision Drive on Friday night. At around 9:30 or 10 p.m, a vehicle hit their firetruck in the back, said Chief Racil Williamson.

No one was injured in the accident, but the truck is out of commission, Williamson said.

The Linwood Rural Fire Department in Davidson County responded to a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 85 south near mile marker 86 early Friday morning. They were using the firetruck to block the left lane, and at around 5:30 a.m, a car struck their truck.

The back right corner of the fire truck was damaged, and the truck is unusable, said Linwood Fire Chief Terry Leonard. Leonard said the person who hit the car was severely injured in the crash and was airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Health.

Around 8:30 or 9 p.m. Saturday, the Fairgrove Fire Department of Thomasville and Guil-Rand Fire Department of Archdale were responding to a scene in a residential area at Courtney Lane when a car hit the door of the Guil-Rand firetruck.

The Fairgrove truck was scratched, and the Guil-Rand truck had minimal damage.

Both trucks had their lights on at the time of the accident, said Chris White, Assistant Chief of the Guil-Rand Fire Department.

No one was injured in the crash.

Leonard said these accidents are becoming more common and that it can be more dangerous for firefighters to respond to a wreck than a house fire.

"It’s getting out of hand," he said. "When you see a light flashing, move over."

White also asked drivers to pay more attention and emphasized that his biggest concern is safety.

"Trucks can be replaced," White said. "As long as the guys are safe, that’s the main thing."