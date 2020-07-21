Even with the COVID-19 threat still with us, intrepid RVers are trying to make the best of a bad situation. Groups of our members, traveling with their "quaranteam" buddies are striking out into the countryside. In May, a group of six rigs (Drechsler, Green, Davies, Fortuna, Brown, and Pettigrew) set out for Myrtle beach for a rather wet five days in the Myrtle Beach State Campground.They had fun playing cards, gathering for morning coffee, and taking walks on the empty windswept beach.

John and Mary McCutcheon spent a week in Townsend, TN, at Big Meadow Family Campground on the Little River. They had hoped to float and relax in the river, but the water was too low and full of boulders. The weather was fine, dry and warm. They thought of visiting Dollywood in Pigeon Forge but when they arrived, they found long lines at the attractions with people close together and few wearing masks so they didn’t stop.

Mallory and Jerry Harwood, along with their dog Spirit, took a five-week 5,300 mile long-anticipated trip halfway across the country to visit the Grand Canyon. Spectacular! With stops in Tucson, Phoenix, Flagstaff, and picturesque Sedona, they travelled through beautiful scenery visiting friends and family along the way. Masks and gloves helped to ensure their safety.

In mid-June Stephanie and Chris Davies, along with five other rigs, went to Kerr Lake State Park, near Henderson, NC, for five days on the lake shore. Unfortunately it rained hard a couple of days causing the lake to rise about five feet and forcing the Ritters and Davies to move to higher ground. Bill and Jan Green and Karen and Mark Halquist decided to head for home early. Fun, biking, cards, and cornhole helped to prevent cabin fever.

Also in June, Craig and Lisa Rosindale, along with Ed and Evelyn Thompson, took a trip to Stone Mountain State Park, NC.

I’m sure lots of our fellow members also took trips as well; more on that next month.