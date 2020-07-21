The following closures, postponements and changes have been announced due to COVID-19. If you have an announcement to add to the list, please email localdesk@jdnews.com.

Announcements for Tuesday, July 21

Onslow County has received new positive cases of COVID-19 as of July 20. Positive cases now total 628, with 412 cleared, eight deaths, 679 pending tests and 8,491 negative tests. For specific demographic data, the state website now includes additional local demographic information at https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard/cases and a local view of testing and percent positive tests at https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard/testing. The total reported by the state for Onslow County is often about a day or so behind our county’s verified totals.

Onslow County Health Department hosts an immunization outreach from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 25 at the Onslow County Consolidated Human Services building, 612 College Street in Jacksonville. Appointment only. Appointments can be made by calling 910-347-2154 extension 8810, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There are no out of pocket costs. Insurances will be billed and for those without insurance vaccines are provided at no cost through the Vaccines for Children Program. Masks are still required inside the building. Adults will be limited to one parent or guardian per child receiving vaccinations and walk-ins will not be accepted.

The United Way of Onslow County is launching its annual "Stuff the Bus" campaign--a school supply drive for area homeless and needy children. In partnership with local businesses and organizations, "Stuff the Bus" collection bins will be available across Onslow County to drop in new school supplies from July 18 through Aug. 18. A Stuff the Bus 24 Hour Event at Walmart on Yopp Road will be held from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 14 and from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 15. Once school supplies and donations have been collected, local volunteers will sort and fill boxes with the supplies to be presented to Onslow County Schools for distribution. Citizens and businesses can make a monetary donation of any amount or be a "Backpack Buddy" through a $25 donation to be used to fill a book bag with supplies. Donations can also be made online at our website www.uwonslow.org. For more information, call the United Way office at (910) 347-2646

Blood drives will be held on July 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Crystal Coast Civic Center, Morehead City; and 3 to 7 p.m. at LIfe Church, 6923 Hwy. 70 Newport. Appointments encouraged. Visit redcross.org.

The Summer Food Program in Onslow County will run through July 31. Curbside meals will be available free-of-charge to children 18 and under from 10 a.m. to noon, Monday-Friday at the following locations: -Clyde Erwin Elementary, -Dixon Elementary, Hunters Creek Elementary, Northwoods Elementary, Richlands Elementary, Southwest Elementary, Jacksonville High, Southwest High and Swansboro High Schools.

Gov. Roy Cooper has recently introduced a new NCcareers.org, an integrated career information system that offers North Carolinians ways to explore careers and job opportunities. The career portal will offer skills and interest assessments for people in all stages of their careers, as well as the ability to explore occupations and local job openings, and the capability to identify education and training opportunities tailored to an individual’s career interests. The portal is available at NCcareers.org.