Gaston Christian School recently introduced its plan to resume in-person learning on Aug. 13 despite recent spikes in COVID-19 cases locally.

Students and staff must follow a number of health and safety measures, including temperature checks, social distancing, frequent hand washing and thorough disinfecting. However, parents with students in fourth through 12th grade can opt in to stay-at-home learning through live and recorded videos.

Students in the third grade and below don’t have that option because children are less likely to transmit the virus and children rely heavily on adults to learn, according to Gaston Christian School administrators.

"There is a bond they make with their teachers and they make with their classmates that you just can’t do from a live [stream] session," said Gaston Christian Middle School Principal Jon Huitt, whose three kids are in the first, third and fifth grade.

"The lower you go in age, the less independent the learner is. Anything virtual or online requires more and more independence in that student," Gaston Christian Middle School Principal Joel Uecker added.

Gaston Christian School administrators are also requiring students – except for students in the fifth grade or below and those with respiratory and alike issues – to wear cloth face coverings "as feasible," especially where social distancing is most difficult. Teachers will wear either a face covering or face shields.

Students are allowed to take off their masks while sitting at their desk during class or while they’re eating lunch. A pre-packaged lunch will be delivered to students, who will eat in their classrooms, outside or in the cafeteria while social distancing.

Chapel services at Gaston Christian School will continue, but live singing will cease. Instead, chapel leaders will use pre-recorded music.

"That’s because when you’re singing, that’s the most susceptibility of putting particles in the air," said Head of Gaston Christian School Marc Stout. "We just want to eliminate that variable from the scenario."

The administration is still working through details for operating special classes, like band, chorus and physical education, following discussions with those teachers, according to Uecker.

Since Gov. Roy Cooper announced his decision to let public schools continue remote instruction or reopen under strict guidelines, classes at Gaston Christian School have been filling up fast. Stout believes parents spreading the word about Gaston Christian School’s plan has kindled the interest of families not satisfied with Cooper’s decision.

"Our phones have been ringing off the hook," he said. "We — being a private school — will be a great opportunity for those families."

Stout expects between 825 and 850 students will enroll at Gaston Christian School. The school’s current capacity — with all COVID-19 measures in place — is 950, Stout said.

Gaston Christian School plans to address questions from parents and issue clarifications during a Zoom meeting on Aug. 4 at 6:30 p.m.

