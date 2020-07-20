Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate Cal Cunningham hosted a virtual town hall with Henderson County Saturday evening, attracting around 35 supporters for the online event.

The town hall was a continuation of Cunningham’s "Carolina Conversations" series that began before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

"We’re traveling North Carolina virtually, taking the same spirit of this campaign onto Zoom," Cunningham explained. "It’s such a critically important part of what it means to be a U.S. Senator...to be engaged, listening, and having conversations, being prepared to lift up the voices of the 10.5 million people that call North Carolina home."

Cunningham pointed to his combat experience in Iraq and Afghanistan, and his continued service in the U.S. Army Reserves, to show how he’s learned to defeat "our biggest challenges."

Cunningham stated, "(We must) pull together experts, marshal resources, to fund a plan that helps us tackle those most important objectives...and then clearly and completely communicating that plan to people across our entire state."

Cunningham shared his frustration with the federal response to the COVID-19 pandemic. "We have seen, out of Washington, a fumbled response to this crisis," Cunningham said. "We haven’t used all of the tools available to us to make sure we combat this virus."

Remembering his last trip to Henderson County, just before the March 3 Democratic primary in North Carolina, Cunningham brought up his priorities to "build a broader, more participatory and uplifting economy."

Cunningham explained, "We need to expand Medicaid coverage (in North Carolina), we need to make sure our small businesses have what they need to weather this storm, and there is an incredible need to put tools and resources in the hands of our educators -- we need to close the broadband gap."

Before opening the floor to questions, Cunningham gave an update on the status of his race against incumbent Republican Senator Thom Tillis.

"You may have seen polling data, showing that we’re seven, eight, 10 points up, but I encourage you all to disregard it," he said. "In addition to that polling data, we have built a team that has already made over 2 million phone calls to voters in North Carolina...engaging North Carolinians in conversations about what they’re hungry for in this election."

Cunningham said he was proud of the fundraising his campaign has done, and in the last 90 days the campaign has outraised Tillis by almost 3-to-1, he said.

"We are leveling the playing field against a tough Republican incumbent with a five year head start in his campaign."

The first question for Cunningham focused on the Social Security system.

"I’m a strong believer that we need to make sure the year-over-year cost increases for Social Security benefits model the actual costs that seniors are experiencing," he said. Cunningham disagreed with, "borrowing from the social security trust fund to cut taxes for the wealthiest people in America...leading to payouts to CEOs and those that are already doing extraordinarily well."

Regarding expanding LGBT rights in the United States, Cunningham explained, "I’ve been very proud to be an ally...to drive us toward a more fair and equal society."

One way Cunningham hopes to support LGBT rights if he unseats Tillis is by asking for Tillis’ seat on the Senate Judiciary Committee where he can help pass the Equality Act, he said.

Cunningham then focused on campaign finance reform when asked about how he would work across the aisle if elected to the Senate.

"In addition to temperament and a desire to hear voices, we need to reform and heal some of the structures of our government," Cunningham asserted. "The first bill that I intend to file is going to set in motion an overturn of Citizens United."

One of Cunningham’s reasons for supporting the end of Citizens United, a landmark decision of the Supreme Court concerning campaign finance, was that "it has unleashed unlimited, unregulated corporate spending in our politics. It’s having a distortive effect on who wins elections and the agenda setting that takes place on Capitol Hill."

Medicaid expansion was another discussion topic; one that has divided North Carolina Republicans and Democrats for years.

Cunningham criticized Tillis for being the leader of the push to not expand Medicaid within the state of North Carolina. "He did it for very political reasons...trying his best to head off something we’re paying for...that we’re not getting the benefit for in North Carolina."

Cunningham shared his reasons for wanting to expand Medicaid in the state.

"I am in favor of expanding that benefit, particularly at a time when hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians are out of the workforce. Medicaid is an additional tool to help make sure those families are protected in the midst of a public health crisis."

The final two questions for Cunningham focused on diversity and the Voting Rights Act.

"I intend to make sure that the staff I pull together is reflective of the diversity of our state," he said. "Our path from here to fulfilling a more perfect union that we aspire to as a nation, getting from here to there requires us to act with intent...to make sure that this society’s future is written by all of us."

Cunningham pointed to North Carolina to demonstrate the importance of the Voting Rights Act.

"After the Shelby decision, what did Thom Tillis do?" he questioned. "Tillis passed a voting suppression bill that cut early voting, imposed voter ID...when it went to the Fourth Circuit of Appeals, they said he had targeted African-Americans with surgical precision to minimize the impact of African-American voices and votes in the state of North Carolina."

Cunningham finished with a quote from Civil Rights leader and Congressman from Georgia John Lewis, who died Saturday, and a promise to North Carolinians. Cunningham said, "I am going to be a warrior in favor of voting rights. I believe those votes in the voting booth are who we should be working for. This is the path to having legitimacy in our government."

Other candidates speak

Two other candidates for office had a chance to speak on the Zoom call, Democratic nominee for N.C. House District 117 Josh Remillard and Democratic nominee for N.C. Senate District 48 Brian Caskey.

Remillard, a U.S. Army veteran, said of Cunningham, "he embodies the same reasons for why I wanted to enter this race, honor and service."

Remillard condemned his opponent, former N.C. House member Tim Moffitt, saying, "Even among Republicans (Moffitt) is unpopular, he doesn’t care about this area, he only stepped in because he saw it as a winnable area. My aim is to make him pay for that horrible mistake."

Caskey, a member of the Mills River Town Council, shared his support for Cunningham, and told of how he donated to Cunningham when he spoke at the Western Regional Democratic Gala in Asheville last winter.

Caskey also blasted his opponent, current state senator Chuck Edwards. "(Edwards) is another politician who simply runs with the pack," Caskey continued, "a mouthpiece for Raleigh Republicans who does not represent this district."