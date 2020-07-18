Good morning! It's Saturday, July 18, the 200th day of 2020. There are 166 days left in the year. Here's your Saturday briefing. It's links to interesting stories, a list of some upcoming events and photo galleries to view.

Here's your Saturday briefing. It's links to interesting stories, a list of some upcoming events and photo galleries to view.

TOP OF THE DAY

The Fayetteville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying people who operated unregistered motorcycles and ATVs around the Market House during a protest last weekend.

The incidents were a concern to downtown residents and business owners, some of whom questioned why nothing was done to stop the incidents when they were occurring. READ MORE

ON THE PLANNER

TODAY'S WEATHER: Mostly sunny with high near 94 and heat index as high as 102. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Tonight, mostly cloudy with low around 76 with a 60% chance of precipitation.

IN THE NEWS

Fayetteville officials are reminding the public of the importance of pool safety after a 1-year-old drowned Sunday. Firefighters responded to three separate reports of young people drowning Sunday. Two of them, a 17-year-old and a 1-year-old, were able to be revived, but one was fatal, the city said in a news release. READ MORE

The head of Cumberland County Schools will recommend to the Board of Education that classes meet online when the school year begins next month, a spokesman for the school system said Friday. The recommendation comes after school officials had been planning to offer parents three choices, which included meeting in-person on a part-time basis. READ MORE

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE

Here are the number of confirmed cases in each county as of 11:25 a.m. Thursday from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

State: 93,426 (1,588 deaths; 1,312,757 completed tests; 1,134 currently hospitalized)

Region counties: Robeson: 1,798 (46 deaths) — Cumberland: 1,762 (43 deaths) — Sampson: 1,260 (8 deaths) — Lee: 958 (8 deaths) — Harnett: 827 (32 deaths) — Moore: 668 (14 deaths) — Columbus: 658 (39 deaths) — Hoke: 491 (4 deaths) — Bladen: 464 (5 deaths) — Scotland: 183 (2 deaths)

Cases per 10,000 residents: Sampson: 198 — Lee: 156 — Bladen: 140 — Robeson: 136 — Columbus: 118 — Hoke: 90 — Moore: 68 — Harnett: 62 — Cumberland: 53 — Scotland: 53

OTHER STORIES OF INTEREST

Cumberland County parents must choose school options by Sunday

Pandemic upends child care for parents

Fayetteville police seek help identifying person of interest in homicide investigation

Fayetteville McDonald’s franchisee settles harassment complaint

Wilmington police looking for mother who left newborn in trash can

SPORTS

Fayetteville State’s Ahmahd Moore wins inaugural HBCU Heroes NBA 2K esports tourney

Methodist’s Alex Kachler named USA South student-athlete of the year

NC Courage falls to Portland Thorns 1-0 in Challenge Cup

Tax documents reveal Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski earned over $7 million in 2018

Details released in crash of plane carrying Dale Earnhardt Jr.

OPINION

Troy Williams: Between Black anger and white hate, we need to have a talk

Bennett: Why not go ‘full color’ in reimagining Fayetteville’s Market House?

Letter: A Market House museum should celebrate Fayetteville history

