Officials, community leaders and local historian talk about what’s next after region sees historic changes

NEW HANOVER COUNTY – Times, they are a-changin’ and that is nowhere more evident than in the Cape Fear.

Earlier this week, the New Hanover County Commissioners surprisingly voted 3-2 to change the name of Hugh MacRae Park to Long Leaf Park – erasing a namesake known to have helped lead a white supremacist coup in Wilmington in 1898. The rebranding is already underway.

This comes three weeks after the city of Wilmington removed two downtown monuments to the Confederacy, citing public safety concerns they might be brought down illegally.

So we went directly to elected officials, community leaders and a renowned local historian to see what they think this all means.

They were all given the same question: with the removal of the two Confederate monuments in the city and the renaming of Hugh MacRae Park, what do you think this means for the region?

Here are their answers:

Sonya Patrick is the leader of the Wilmington chapter of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Both of those monuments and the park’s name represent a horrific past… but we can’t change the past. (Removing them) is saying that this is not OK to glorify these types of (representations) that enslaved and oppressed people. We can’t change the past but we can move forward to a better future of unity. There are other things that need to take place, but we have to start somewhere. We have to acknowledge something is wrong first, and this is the way to say we need change now. I think people are ready for a better tomorrow, and this is a good start for 2020.”

Julia Olson-Boseman is the chairwoman of the New Hanover County Commissioners and a lawyer.

“If you want to see change, you have to recognize there is a problem. I feel that the county recognizing what the name of the park meant to people was doing that. It is time for health equity and equity in all ways. That is part of what we are doing with the hospital and why we changed the name of the park and why we passed a resolution saying racism is a health crisis. We have to acknowledge that there is a problem before we can fix it. It was an uncomfortable conversation and it was not a unanimous decision. But we have to be willing to have the uncomfortable conversations if we are going to make any kind of progress in this county or this nation.”

Chris Fonvielle Jr. is a local historian and author. He did not support the removal of the statues, but rather advocated for them to used as educational tools.

"If things really improve in our community, I will be the first to admit I was wrong and that the efforts by many activists have been advantageous. But I want to see the evidence first. I hope to be more involved in the conversation on local history issues, about which I have spent most of my life studying, writing, and publishing. Like all of the local historians with whom I have spoken recently, however, my voice has been largely silent. During the (Forum on Race) Zoom conference conducted three weeks ago by Wilmington's mayor, there were selected council men and women and county commissioners, representatives of the Black Lives Matter movement, the Cape Fear Chapter of the NAACP, and even Hilarie Burton from ’One Tree Hill’ who lives in New York, not a single local historian was invited to participate. (We) could have provided important historical context to the conversation, and yet we were disregarded. Why? It sends an ambiguous message."

Lily Nicole is one of the organizers of “the lowercase leaders,” which has led Black Lives Matter protests and events in downtown Wilmington.

“I keep reiterating the fact that the removal of the monuments is still temporary, because they have yet to make a solid plan for the rest of the removal (of the pedestals). I think they would be stupid to bring them back, but I am hesitant. The renaming of the park also makes me kind of hesitant because they’ve had these discussions from the beginning of the protests, and they have had them in the past. I am optimistic they will continue addressing these situations, like the Cotton Exchange. The streets in Pine Valley named for Confederate people, that whole area, needs to be addressed. I call it ’Confederate corner.’ I am hopeful... but it has taken them too long to make just these steps. On our current county commission, there are two individuals who do not see an issue with what is happening and I feel like they will continue fighting the things we are suggesting… I think they will continue to fight our requests, and I think the city will continue to gather and push. But I believe our elected officials will continue to fight it and that’s where, I’ll be honest, I’m hesitant to believe there will be anymore moving forward.”

Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo

“The demographics and the community in our city are changing. They have been for quite some time and I think this is a reflection of the time we are in, but also where we are going as a city and country. We have taken a major step in talking about race and talking about the symbolism of monuments and/or people who in one way, shape or form helped to suppress the rights of others. We will not tolerate any kind of sign or symbol of that anymore. But changing the symbols and the statues is the easiest part of all this, and that wasn't easy. The tougher work that needs to be done is about making sure everyone has access to good education, affordable healthcare, good paying jobs and affordable housing. A lot of people have been working on this for years... to find out how we can improve the lives of the whole community. That is going to be the tough work ahead."

Cedric Harrison is the director of Support the Port in Wilmington.

“I think this is the first step of many more right moves to come. The Confederate monuments are just the symbols around the bigger issue. It is great we have (removed) these messages to the terrible parts of history off our streets. Now we can have the conversation about that, now we can start talking about the things those statues represent, and the mindsets and ideologies of those people who supported the history attached to them. Wilmington finally has started to chip away at this iceberg. Now let’s get the rest of the big block under the water that has still yet to be spoken about and addressed in our community.”

Deborah Dicks Maxwell is the president of the New Hanover County NAACP

“For the city, I hope this means that we are moving closer to equity. There are multiple issues – housing, education, employment. (I hope this leads) to larger changes and I think education will be a larger conversation with the school board now looking for a new superintendent. Some things have been gained and we need to make sure we keep that movement forward on these issues. That's what happened in the 1960s. Rights were gained and then rights were lost... Here we are in 2020, trying to regain what was lost. This is the third reconstruction in our country.”

Reporter Hunter Ingram can be reached at 910-343-2327 or Hunter.Ingram@StarNewsOnline.com.