Three Henderson County commissioners heard passionate 3-minute arguments Thursday from 14 community members on both sides of the fence regarding a proposed housing development on the site of Tap Root Farms.

Vice Chairman William Lapsley and commissioners Rebecca McCall and Mike Edney considered the comments delivered during a public hearing about a conditional rezoning application requested for the 699-home development project.

The property owners and applicants are Johnston Family Group, and the agent is William Alexander.

Both those in support of the project and those against focused on a few key factors.

"Growth is inevitable; it cannot be stopped, and I see your role is to control that growth where it’s the best for the community as far as resources that are there, and from my perspective, this project is a dream project for you. It’s an easy no-brainer," said Fletcher resident Brian Upchurch.

"To object to a landowner and developer that has done everything that has been required of them and then to say, ‘No,’ is inexcusable."

Several others commented that the growth would be good for Henderson County, and a couple residents with farms of their own voiced empathy for the Johnston Family Group, the applicants of the rezoning and development, who have had the Tap Root dairy farm in their family for three generations.

"My husband and I own a farm, and I understand why this family, after generations of stewardship to the land that’s being discussed tonight, is at a place where they need and want to sell it. Just because they are the last in line to sell their land in this community doesn’t mean they should be penalized for that," said Linda Upchurch of Fletcher.

"As they were trying hard to come alongside the county, county commissioners and county economic development, to meet needs of the county, every other piece of land around them sold."

Mills River resident and small-farm owner Jimmy Cowan echoed the same sentiment.

"As much as I love agriculture and hate to see farmland developed, growth is inevitable. I see very clearly the highest and best use of this land is no longer a farm," he said.

"Some may complain about overcrowded schools and roads if another high-density development goes in on Butler Bridge Road, and I argue that many of those people complaining are people that moved into developments that were also dairy farms less than 15 years ago.

"Everyone wants to be the last through the gate and then close the gate behind them, not letting another development or person in. For those that worry about property value decreasing - if the farm is developed, surely you didn’t think Tap Root Dairy would stay the same forever, did you? The Johnston family has listened to the community, has listened to the government, and has tried to make accommodations to suit everyone."

The overcrowding of schools and traffic patterns, as well as the fact that the proposed development would sit on land directly in a flight path of the Asheville Regional Airport, were the primary concerns voiced by those opposed to the project.

Safety was a primary concern for Michael Reisman, deputy director of development and operations at Asheville Regional Airport.

"River Stone (a large development located across the street from the Tap Root property) is a subdivision that happened before my tenure, but two wrongs do not make a right. Putting a subdivision close to the airport makes it unsafe and unhealthy for those who are living there," Reisman said.

"Mr. (Bill) Alexander pointed out that Henderson County is one of the most desirable counties to live in, which is great and it is true; growth is happening. But why do we want to stymie development and put in affordable housing in a less desirable area, and save the desirable areas for those who can afford and are more fortunate?"

Julie Schlegel of Mills River said the proposed area on Butler Bridge Road should remain zoned for business development instead of residential, especially with the land being so close to the Henderson County/Buncombe County line.

"The Amazon distribution center is a great example of the business potential of the area. We need development that brings jobs to our county. It doesn’t make sense to pose a large housing development a stone’s throw away from the county line unless you want to service Buncombe County," Schlegel said.

"I urge you to take time, when all this pandemic craziness ends, to market this property for a use that enhances our county, instead of hastily putting undesirable housing under an airport runway that infrastructure can’t support. Choose something that profits our county — not just Asheville, or just one family."

A Mills River resident, Stephanie Bolume, detailed the noise duration a friend of hers who lives near Tap Root Farms hears daily from being in the flight path of the airport. It came out to one-and-a-half hours per day. Bolume estimated that in 10 years, upon the project’s estimated completion combined with 10 percent area growth and increase in flights, the daily noise duration could jump to more than four hours per day.

Melissa Blake of Fletcher was the second-to-last person to speak during public comment, and she presented to the commissioners a petition with 850 signatures representing those opposed to the development.

Lapsley stated at the end of the meeting that commissioners did not yet have a set date for a vote on the application, but it could be as early as their first August meeting. Board chairman Grady Hawkins recused himself from the meeting because of a personal conflict of interest.

"We take this project and our evaluation of it very seriously, as Henderson County doesn’t see a project of this magnitude very often," Lapsley said.

Project details, history

The proposed residential development is a mix of 472 single-family lots and 227 townhomes for a total of 699 units, nearly 200 fewer homes than proposed in plans that failed last year.

The latest rezoning request was initiated Jan. 31, and seeks to conditionally rezone approximately 297 acres of land from regional commercial to a conditional district.

The project consists of three parcels located off Butler Bridge Road, with a total acreage of nearly 320.

Conditional districts allow for the Board of Commissioners to place conditions on the property to address community concerns, and make the proposed development compatible with adjacent uses.

The planning board forwarded a favorable recommendation for the project to the commissioners through a 6-2 vote back in May.

Approximately 51 comments were submitted ahead of the May planning board meeting, and five people spoke via Zoom, according to minutes from the meeting.

A tie vote by the Henderson County Board of Commissioners struck down a previous conditional rezoning request last July.

In those plans, the developer whittled down the proposal following density concerns. The proposal called for 891 units, which included 483 single-family homes, and 408 townhomes.