Will New Hanover Regional Medical Center get a new name? When will UNC expand here? Plus, a big change coming for Brunswick Medical Center

WILMINGTON -- If things go as planned, by early next year New Hanover Regional Medical Center will be owned and operated by Novant, a private, non-profit health-care system.

Since Novant already owns Brunswick Medical Center and county-owned NHRMC manages Pender Memorial Hospital, the Winston-Salem-based organization will be by far the area’s dominant health-care provider.

Although the final agreement is still being drafted and requires a final vote, all signs point to approval of the sale, which will result in a $1.9 billion cash windfall. The bulk of the proceeds is expected to go to a newly established community foundation to "benefit the residents of New Hanover County." The foundation will support primary, secondary, and post-secondary education, health and social equity, community development and community safety.

The StarNews recently asked Novant officials about practical changes residents might see in the early days of its ownership. We also asked about changes in how NHRMC will be governed when it goes from public to private. Here’s what we learned:

1. The name game: Novant officials recognize that NHRMC has a strong legacy and is a strong brand. A decision on naming and branding will be made by the local oversight board that the sale agreement establishes. Same for Pender Memorial Hospital, with involvement of its own board. (Pender remains county-owned but it's expected that NHRMC will continue to operate the Burgaw facility.)

2. Sale affects Brunswick, too: Brunswick Medical Center will become part of NHRMC, which will be the regional hub of Novant’s coastal market. Although BMC and its related facilities will fall under NHRMC CEO John Gizdic and his leadership team, Shelbourn Stevens will continue as president and chief operating officer. A spokesperson for Novant said they are still evaluating options for the Brunswick Medical Center’s local board.

3. Teaming up with UNC: A big part of Novant’s plans include a partnership with UNC Health and the UNC School of Medicine to expand their presence here in areas such as specialty care and medical education. It won’t happen immediately -- Novant and UNC will work with local leaders to create a timetable. But the Novant spokesperson said expanding pediatric specialty care and access to UNC clinical trials are likely priorities.

4. What will happen out of the gate? Although it will take a while for Novant to begin any major new initiatives here, an early priority likely will be providing care closer to where patients live. Establishing outpatient facilities, physician clinics and other services that are spread across the community has become a key strategy for Novant, which currently provides care at 640 locations, including 15 traditional hospitals. One goal of the expanded UNC partnership is for NHRMC to be able to provide specialty care here that residents now have to travel out of town to receive.

5. The practical stuff: Will NHRMC still accept my insurance? I have an installment plan on my bill. Will I still send my payment to the same place? Insurance shouldn’t be a problem -- Novant Health accepts most major health insurance plans. As for bills, Novant says until directed otherwise, payments should continue to be sent to the current address being used.

6. Get care ... but no bill: Novant has a company-wide policy that no one earning less than 300% of the federal poverty level ever receives a bill for services. That will be the case at NHRMC, but probably not immediately. According to a Novant spokesperson: "Integration of our policies and procedures will take place over a transition period that is still to be determined, however our goal is to implement this policy within six months of closing."

7. Will public have a say? Like the current NHRMC, Novant is a not-for-profit health-care system. But unlike county-owned NHRMC, Novant is private. No public body will have a say in the actions of the new NHRMC. Although there will be a local board, its meetings will not be open to the public and NHRMC will not have to follow state laws on open meetings and transparency.

A Novant spokesperson said that members of the local board can raise questions and concerns from the public at the board’s meetings. Novant does release its annual financial reports, IRS 990 return required of non-profits, and executive compensation report annually.

