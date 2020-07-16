Good morning! It's Thursday, July 16, the 198th day of 2020. There are 168 days left in the year. Here's your Thursday briefing. It's links to interesting stories, a list of some upcoming events and photo galleries to view.

Here's your Thursday briefing. It's links to interesting stories, a list of some upcoming events and photo galleries to view.

TOP OF THE DAY

A dozen protesters stood outside the administrative building at UNC-Chapel Hill on Tuesday afternoon arguing against the name of the university’s athletic teams, "Tar Heels," because they say it has ties to the Confederacy and white supremacy.

The group’s public petition Tuesday started at Bennett Place in Durham, the site of the last surrender of Confederate troops in the Civil War, and ended on UNC’s campus. READ MORE

ON THE PLANNER

TODAY'S WEATHER: Mostly sunny with high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Tonight, partly cloudy with low around 72.

IN THE NEWS

What you need to know about the proposed plans for Cumberland County Schools 2020-2021 school year. READ MORE

The Cumberland County Schools system announced Wednesday afternoon that it will delay voluntary sports workouts indefinitely due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. READ MORE

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE

Here are the number of confirmed cases in each county as of noon Wednesday from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

State: 91,266 (1,568 deaths; 1,284,637 completed tests; 1,142 currently hospitalized)

Region counties: Robeson: 1,731 (44 deaths) — Cumberland: 1,729 (43 deaths) — Sampson: 1,228 (8 deaths) — Lee: 952 (8 deaths) — Harnett: 815 (32 deaths) — Moore: 653 (14 deaths) — Columbus: 650 (39 deaths) — Hoke: 482 (4 deaths) — Bladen: 457 (5 deaths) — Scotland: 177 (2 deaths)

Cases per 10,000 residents: Sampson: 193 — Lee: 155 — Bladen: 138 — Robeson: 131 — Columbus: 117 — Hoke: 88 — Moore: 66 — Harnett: 61 — Cumberland: 52 — Scotland: 51

OTHER STORIES OF INTEREST

Cumberland County Schools to re-open Aug. 17

Walmart to require customers to wear masks at all its stores

Fayetteville man killed in high-speed chase in Bladen County

Fayetteville man sentenced to federal prison on drug, weapons charges

Cumberland instructor is a ‘go-getter,’ principal says

Mark Harris won’t face state charges in NC 9th District ballot fraud case

Myron B. Pitts: Methodist pastors in Fayetteville live-stream conversation on race relations

Cumberland Social Services seeks donations of box fans

SPORTS

NCHSAA delays fall sports until at least Sept. 1

Clemson’s Shepherd medalist at Women’s North & South

OPINION

Hank Parfitt: Why not repurpose Fayetteville’s Market House into Black history museum?

Our View: Cooper schools plan acknowledges the uncertainty of COVID-19

Letter: Tearing down Fayetteville’s Market House would erase history

