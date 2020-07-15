Parents can use a form on the school system’s re-entry website to select the learning option they believe best suits their child’s needs for the upcoming academic year. The form opened Monday and will remain open until Sunday.

Students in kindergarten through 12th grade are scheduled to return to classes in the Cumberland County Schools system on Aug. 17, Superintendent Marvin Connelly Jr. said Tuesday evening.

"All schools in North Carolina are directed to start on Aug. 17," he said. "So we will follow that directive from the state to open on Aug. 17. But then again, what it will look like will be flexible for us ..."

Connelly and members of the school re-entry task force fielded questions and concerns from parents and families during a virtual town hall meeting Tuesday night on the school system’s Facebook page.

"I know this is not ideal. Nothing is right now," Connelly said during the program. "However, this is the best way to keep everyone safe during these uncertain times."

Earlier Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen, the secretary of the state Department of Health and Human Services, announced health and safety plans for K-12 for the upcoming school year.

During the town hall, district school officials spoke about re-entry efforts being made to keep children and staff safe and promote learning.

This upcoming school term, parents in Cumberland County will have three options under Plan B for their children’s education.

The first option will be a blended in-person learning experience under which students will be provided with a rotating schedule to participate in in-person instruction and also remote learning. There will be weeks where they learn face-to-face in the classroom and weeks where they participate in remote instruction.

A second option — called a full-time remote learning experience — is remote learning at the child’s school. All learning will occur online with a teacher from the child’s currently assigned school.

"Understand that under that particular option, at the time that school returns to all students coming face-to-face, those online classrooms at the school would then dissolve and those students would be able to come back to school and participate in face-to-face instruction," Assistant Superintendent Melody Chalmers said.

A third option would be one of the newest schools in the district — Cumberland Virtual Academy. This K-12 school is designed for students and families to have an alternative learning option where all the content would be online and interactive.

"It is a fully functioning school," Chalmers said, "and it would be a permanent option. So this school could continue on past the 2020-2021 school year."

A form is available on the system’s re-entry website where parents can complete the option they believe best suits their child’s needs. That form became available Monday and will remain open until Sunday, she said to approximately 2,000 viewers who were watching the town hall.

"We’re asking all Cumberland County Schools parents to go to that re-entry website (reentry.ccs.k12.nc.us) to select the re-entry learning option," Chalmers said. "There you can learn more details about the three options ..."

School officials then answered questions from representatives of the school work groups that included academic services and student support services, whole child support, school operations, human resources and communication.

Chalmers, in response to a question, said families with multiple Cumberland County students could choose the best option for each child. "That is exactly why we have those three learning options that parents can select from ...’’ she added.

The idea is to match the needs of each child.

As for what classroom sizes would look like, Chalmers replied, "Part of the reason for giving the different options and part of what we’re expecting to accomplish under Plan B is to reduce school classroom capacity.’’

Applications for the virtual academy will be accepted through Aug. 27, but parents must declare their option choices by Sunday. "Can we change our minds after July 19 to choose virtual academy if another choice has been made among the three options?" one viewer asked.

Because it is a choice program, that option will remain in place through the first 10 days of school, according to Stacey Wilson-Norman, the chief academic officer for the system.

Those children who are provided meals during school hours will still be able to receive them if they attend the virtual academy, said Joe Desormeaux, the associate superintendent of auxiliary services.

Cooper has announced that the state will provide at least five reusable face coverings for every student, teacher and school staff member in public schools.

Last month, the state provided packs of personal protective equipment to schools that included a two-month supply of thermometers, surgical masks, face shields and gowns for school nurses and delegated staff who provide health care to students.

A Cumberland County Schools news release stated that plans are subject to change at any time due to changing COVID-19 conditions and related health or safety guidance.

