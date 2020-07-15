The final Liberty Street project will include studio to three-bedroom apartments and eight townhouses.

Work is underway for the Liberty Street Apartments complex behind the Spartanburg Marriott.

The apartment complex’s clubhouse and first building will be completed by April 2021 according to Peter Collins, head of Tampa-based developers Forge Capital Partners.

Underground infrastructure is being put in place, but it will "be a while" before above-ground construction begins, Collins said.

The final project will have 200 units and eight townhouses, Collins said, and there have been minimal changes to the design since its approval in May 2019. Studio to three-bedroom apartments will be available.

The buildings will have fake chimneys and wrap-around porches to give the apartments a "Southern feel," Collins said.

"I think that our commitment to the community was it was going to look like South Carolina. It wasn’t going to look like New York or Miami," Collins told the Herald-Journal last year following the city’s approval of the design.

Collins said COVID-19 has put a slight delay on the construction process, but they’re still on track for an April 2021 opening date. Rent prices have not been set for the apartments or townhouses.

"It’s been great to work with the city," he said. "And we’re looking forward to the project."