Employees at Pardee UNC Health Care in Hendersonville have tested positive for COVID-19, and officials believe the cases are linked to community transmission, not the hospital.

"When any employee at Pardee tests positive, they are immediately removed from the health care setting. To date, we have had very few employee cases," Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Ellis said.

Pardee cited HIPAA laws and hospital policy as the reason for not providing the specific number of employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 or which departments they work in.

"…Independent investigations by the Henderson County Health Department have thus far determined that there have been no documented cases of ’hospital-acquired’ transmission at Pardee," Ellis said in a statement.

"Given the increasing burden of community spread of the virus, we are constantly evaluating all policies relating to patient and employee safety and discussing best practices with the Health Department. "

Those who have been in close contact with an infected individual are informed, he added.

"The Pardee Infection Prevention department works with the Henderson County Health Department to follow up with exposed individuals and perform contact tracing, while also upholding our own internal policies and procedures designed to keep our patients, staff, and community safe," Ellis said.

The risk of employees contracting COVID-19 is more likely to be from community contact than in the hospital setting, he said.

"Recently, with the rising community spread of COVID-19 here and across the southeastern region of the United States, employee risk for infection is higher from community contact rather than occupational exposure," he said.

"Employees, like all citizens, should comply with recommendations for physical distancing and mask-wearing. Pardee team members - just like grocery store workers or anyone in close contact with the public - are not immune to these community contacts and spread of infection."

Ellis noted the hospital’s mask policy, which requires that everyone who comes into a Pardee facility - including staff, patients and visitors - wear a face mask at all times. If someone does not have a mask, one is provided.

Patients and providers wear face masks during all patient interactions.

"Our employees perform their jobs while wearing personal protective equipment, regardless of roles or exposure. Bottom line: every employee wears a face mask," Ellis said.

Details on the hospital’s employee wellness screenings were provided as follows:

• Hospital employees receive daily temperature checks and must respond to screening questions before they begin work.

• If an employee has symptoms or has been exposed to someone who has COVID-19, the hospital requires the employee to report this to hir or her supervisor prior to showing up for work.

• If an employee becomes sick while at work, they are to report this to their supervisor and go immediately to the wellness facility, Pardee@Work, where they are evaluated and, if warranted, tested for COVID-19.

• If an employee with symptoms is tested for COVID-19 infection, the employee is sent home to self-quarantine until their results are available.

• If the employee tests positive for COVID-19, they are told to remain in isolation at home for at least 10 days, according to CDC guidelines.

• If the employee has no symptoms but is tested due to close contact with COVID-19 in the community or at work, and that test is positive, they also remain at home for at least 10 days following the date of their positive test.

• If an employee tests negative, then whether they can return to work is decided based on specific CDC guidelines (Strategies to Mitigate Healthcare Personnel Staffing Shortages) in place to address potential staff shortages as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

• Non-essential (i.e., non-clinical) workers are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days from the date of their exposure, regardless of test results.

• All employee positive tests are reported to the county health department, as required by state law.

Per the CDC, all essential health care workers who have been exposed to COVID-19 but remain asymptomatic are permitted to work with the following guidelines:

• All exposed employees are tested. The optimal time for detection of the virus is at around day five following exposure. As a result, all exposed employees are tested around day five following close contact.

• Pardee tests employees using the most accurate PCR test available, utilizing Mayo Clinic and UNC laboratories with an approximate turnaround time of 48 hours.

• In addition to daily employee temperature checks, employees who have been exposed are asked to perform self-temperature checks, with interval reporting to their supervisor.

"There is currently no intervention proven to prevent infection in the community with 100% efficacy. We continue to receive guidance from the Henderson County Health Department and N.C. Department of Health and Human Services regarding patient safety and the potential need for restricting in-person contact within physician offices based on updated data and community spread," Ellis explained.

"Virtual visits are undertaken in cases where patient-facing visits are deemed non-essential.

"In cases where employees have been infected or exposed, some clinics have transitioned to virtual visits to protect patient safety. However, the cancer center is a unique location given the risk to patients if care were delayed. Virtual visits for radiation and chemotherapy are simply not an option in many cases."