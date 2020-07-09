Attendees are encouraged to drive, bike, or walk by, and all are invited to this free, socially distanced community event.

WILMINGTON — No Boundaries International Art Colony will host a second drive-by art show, "Some Boundaries," to support local artists in providing an open-air exhibition venue. The outdoor exhibition will be held 4-6 p.m. Saturday, July 11. Rain date will be Sunday, July 12. Artists will set up on the 100 block of North 15th Street.

Participating artists include Dick Roberts, Zak Duff, Kirah Van Sickle, Fritzi Huber, Lincoln Morris, Cordelia Norris, Bonnie England, Mark Weber, Harry Taylor, Jonathan Summit, and Lori Joy Peterson. Select works from previous No Boundaries colonies will be displayed as well.

Nerve Truck will once again provide live music.

The May drive-by show raised $350 each for both Good Shepherd Center and Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard, as well as additional funds to support future art colonies. A portion of the money raised from the July event will benefit Brigade Boys & Girls Club.

No Boundaries International Art Colony was founded in 1998 by Wilmington artists Pam Toll, Gayle Tustin, and Dick Roberts. The colony is hosted annually on Bald Head Island with a culminating exhibition at CFCC’s Wilma W. Daniels Gallery every November. Due to COVID-19, the board will not host a colony on the island in 2020, and instead will host a series of smaller exhibitions and fundraisers to support local organizations and future art colonies.