Kelli Walraven is thrilled to be back at work at Rivers Edge Outfitters in Cherokee, the fishing guide service and retail shop she has owned with husband, Joey Walraven, for six years.

But looking out over the scenic, cool, clear-flowing Oconaluftee River, where her shop is perched, Walraven still has a bit of financial fear.

Her business, like all outdoor outfitters, deemed nonessential during Gov. Roy Cooper’s coronavirus closure orders, was closed March 23.

Sitting in the middle of the Qualla Boundary, the Walravens were also under strict closure orders by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and were unable to even enter their store until the partial opening May 15.

"It hit us pretty hard. A lot of our guides, they have families and it’s their only job," Walraven said. "It’s been a terrible thing. We got a PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) loan, but it wasn’t enough to pay our employees and pay rent."

Even as North Carolina’s Phase 2 reopening has allowed outdoor outfitters to salvage some of their summer business and bask in the tourist hordes this July 4 weekend, being seasonal, weather-dependent companies like whitewater outfitters, zip lines, bike parks and hiking and fishing guides, coronavirus took a massive chunk out of their short seasons.

Some say it may take years to recover.

Outdoor businesses open, but not at full capacity

Walraven she said while the shop, which sells fishing gear and apparel, is open year-round, the guiding service’s main season is spring through fall. They lost the busy spring season, and things slow down after July because the trout don’t bite as much in the heat.

She has been able to hire back her 10 employees, including the guides who have been taking tourists on catch-and-release trout fishing trips on reservation rivers, in the Great Smoky Mountains and the Nantahala Gorge.

"Making some money is better than no money. We’re thankful to be open now. We’re scared we’ll shut down again because COVID cases are on the rise," she said.

North Carolina has not been able to flatten its curve, with coronavirus cases steadily rising. On July 3, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported the state’s highest one-day number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases with 2,099 cases.

Walraven said even though the retail shop is open, they weren’t allowed to be on the property for months to accept orders so they are now having trouble stocking the shelves. But people have been coming from across the country to fish the prized trout waters.

Elizabeth Jackson, owner and general manager of the Riveter, just opened the climbing gym, bike park and yoga and wellness center in Mills River Feb. 8, then had to shut it down due to coronavirus March 17.

"It has definitely been a challenge. We planned opening in the winter because we knew it would give us time to get bearings before the spring, summer, fall rush," she said.

Jackson had hired a staff of 20 and had to furlough some for a period of time. She was able to open the bike park May 17, but not the indoor climbing gym or yoga studio, which she thought would be the focal point of her business.

Instead, she pivoted to making the 3-acre bike park the Riveter highlight. Jackson was able to get a federal Paycheck Protection Program loan and, with help from Mountain BizWorks, received a grant from the $5 million Buncombe County Tourism Jobs Recovery Fund, established by the county's Tourism Development Authority to help local businesses recover from the financial impacts of COVID-19.

She said she told her staff she would do everything she could not to leave them "high and dry," and has been able to bring back all full-time staff, although not the part-timers.

The bike park is also not open at full capacity, to allow for social distancing between riders. She is making up for the loss of gym use by holding fitness classes outdoors.

"I feel really good. I know I’m in the right place in the region. But I’d be lying if I said I didn’t have some anxiety," Jackson said.

Jeff Greiner, owner of Asheville Adventure Center, which includes a zip line, canopy tours and Kolo Bike Park, and his family business Wildwater Rafting, which runs trips on four WNC rivers and a zip line in the Nantahala Gorge, said he has already lost more than $1 million in revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic from lost business and having to return hundreds of thousands of dollars in refunds.

"The outfitters who do rafting, our season is so limited, the peak summer season that runs through the middle of August is critical," Greiner said.

He said spring and fall give whitewater outfitters a bit of a buffer if a summer is rainy, if there are hurricanes or road washouts from floods. But the spring buffer vanished this year.

Rafting never opened and zip lines closed the second week in March. Although Greiner was able to start reopening in mid-May, he had to lay off 30 employees, including himself, and went into "hibernation" for two months.

Because he lost the spring hiring and training time, he has been playing catch up to recruit staff since those he usually hires found other jobs or weren’t comfortable with the outfitters’ work of being in close proximity to other people.

The Asheville-based zip lines and bike park are operating at about 50% capacity, he said, while the rafting business is at about 70%.

"This is our 50th season. We’re not going anywhere. We’ve been through droughts, 9/11, other things that have impacted us, but it will take us years to recover," he said.

Taking COVID-19 safety precautions seriously

Greiner – and health experts - say being outdoors is safer than being indoors in terms of spreading coronavirus due to UV light, which kills the coronavirus, and better air flow. But there is still a risk of transmission.

While some local paddling companies are not mandating or enforcing social distancing, most outdoor industry business are not playing around when it comes CDC and state health department COVID-19 safety precautions, he said.

At the Adventure Center of Asheville, the zip line check-in station was moved outside and all employees and guests are required to wear masks in buildings, restrooms, and as soon as they are within 6 feet of each other, following CDC safety guidelines.

On rafting trips, guests are required to wear masks on the buses, which take them to the river put-ins. Buses are running only at half capacity, and drivers must wear masks. While actually rafting on a river, people can remove their masks. Greiner said buses are wiped down after each trip.

Wildwater is also offering people an option of reserving a guided raft or zip-lining tour in the gorge with just a family or private group at a discount for those who would rather not be in such close proximity with strangers.

Greiner said they purchased 25 gallons of the locally made hand sanitizer from Cultivated Cocktails and have it available at all bathrooms and indoor areas, and everyone on a zip line tour must get a squirt of it before entering.

Rented gear, including life jackets, helmets and gloves for zipping, paddling helmets and mountain bikes, are all being sanitized after every use.

Greiner said he has visitors from across the country, and some have not been happy with the mask policy and at least one wrote a negative review of Adventure Center. He said that’s unfortunate, but he’s erring on the side of safety over marketing.

"We have to enforce the mask policy. If you’re not worried about yourself getting sick, we’re worried about our employees," Greiner said.

The Nantahala Outdoor Center, one of the nation’s largest outdoor outfitters, which runs trips on six WNC rivers, retail stores, lodging, restaurants, zip line, bike rentals and paddling instruction, has about 1 million guests a year, said Jan Wojtasinski, vice president of marketing.

He said NOC, which has a main campus on the Nantahala River in Swain County and several outposts around WNC, made the hard decision to shut down all of its operations in early March, even before the governor’s closure orders, losing a large percentage of their annual business.

The nearly 50-year-old company typically has 120 full-time staff year-round and ramps up to 800 by July. They started a slow reopening in mid-May and now have about 450 employees.

Wojtasinski said all of its operations are at reduced capacity, modified in some way and are adhering to strict safety guidelines.

All employees receive pre-shift temperature checks and are required to wear face masks indoors.

Visitors to NOC’s North Carolina based locations, restaurants and retail stores are required to wear face masks or coverings, and visitors to operations in other states are encouraged to wear them, he said.

Visitors, who come from around the world, are advised not to come NOC if they are ill, exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to COVID-19 in the past 14 days.

All NOC Adventure guests will be subject to a pre-trip screening that includes a contactless temperature check, and are asked to maintain at least 6 feet of social distance indoors and whenever possible outdoors.

River’s End restaurant only has 10 indoor tables and has bumped up its to-go orders, so people can order a pizza and eat it sitting out by the river. Big Wesser is an open-air eatery, so folks can order and sit outdoors in a socially distanced setting, Wojtasinski said.

Before adventure trips, guests have their temperature checked. On whitewater trips, guides, drivers and guests are required to wear masks on bus shuttles, and bus capacity has been cut in half.

Once on the river, guests can remove their masks, he said.

While the company has always washed the reusable life jackets and helmets after each trip, sanitizing procedures have been increased to include sanitizing rafts and other boats, paddles, and rented mountain bikes, which are wiped down in a peroxide or alcohol-based solution after each guest.

Although Wojtasinski said it will take NOC years to recover from this year’s losses, he said they are lucky, being such a large, diversified company.

"Rafting and adventure activities are all about managing risk. That's what we do every year. These are very large risks, they’re new risks and they're presenting a lot of really new challenges that are sometimes uncomfortable to figure out," he said.

"We're pretty upfront with our guests that we can never eliminate risk. That's not our job. Our job is to help minimize it and still provide a great experience and so I feel like we're doing that pretty well."

At Rivers Edge, Walraven said the outfitter is following all the guidelines from the state, CDC and the EBCI. Employees and customers have must wear masks in the store.

When out on fishing trips, guides drive separately so they are not in close contact with the client.

They sanitize waders, boots down and fishing rods after every guest, and guides try to maintain 6 feet of distance from clients on the river, she said.

"Sometimes it’s hard when netting a fish. But if a client wants them to wear a face mask, then guides will do that," she said.

"I think everybody is a little stir crazy and feel safer outside. They just want to get out in the mountains. WNC is beautiful, the fishing is great, and they want to camp and be with their families," Walraven said.

"I’m just hoping everybody wears face mask and maintains social distance."

