Before they hit their beats, Hendersonville police officers watch a video made for Chick-fil-A employees.

It’s called "Every life has a story," and Chief Herbert Blake says it helps create a "culture of service and compassion and restraint."

"We know Chick-fil-A is one of the best-run companies in America," he told City Council during its meeting Thursday.

Blake outlined several other measures he takes to prioritize relationships and discourage violence in his department, including the ways HPD is addressing the "8 can’t wait" initiative.

The campaign pushes for eight use-of-force policy changes aimed at reducing police brutality in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in Minneapolis police custody after an officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes.

Blake told Council that many of the reforms being called for nationwide have been in place in Hendersonville for some time. But the culture in HPD is what really makes a difference. He believes it is the main reason Hendersonville isn’t experiencing as great an outcry for police reform as other cities.

"My department, with all due respect, has been eating its vegetables," said Blake. "It’s good for you, in the long run. If you eat your vegetables, it pays off, and that’s what we’ve been doing."

In 2019, there were 10 use-of-force incidents in the city, which Blake said is "not bad for the call volume" that the Hendersonville department experiences. He said no one was hurt in the incidents.

‘8 can’t wait’

The campaign "8 can’t wait" calls for immediate changes in police departments across the United States. Research shows more restrictive use of force policies can reduce killings by police and save lives, the campaign’s website says.

The policies it asks for include:

– Ban chokeholds and strangleholds.

– Require de-escalation.

– Require warnings before shooting.

– Exhaust all alternatives before shooting.

– Require officers to intervene and stop excessive force used by other officers and report these incidents immediately.

– Ban shooting at moving vehicles.

– Require a use-of-force continuum that restricts the most severe types of force to the most extreme situations and creates clear policy restrictions on the use of each police weapon and tactic.

– Require comprehensive reporting from officers each time they use force or threaten to use force against civilians.

Blake spoke to each policy. He said chokeholds and strangleholds are taught in some academies as a "safe hold" to make a person pass out, but he said it is not something taught or practiced in North Carolina. He said it is not something HPD or any department in the area practices.

According to Blake, HPD is already a proponent of de-escalation. The department considers the policy in its hiring process and ensures that potential employees are aware of its importance.

"We’re not looking for cowboys," said Blake. …"If they’re not into this, they’re not going to come to work here."

He said HPD policy requires that officers issue a warning before shooting and prohibits firing upon moving vehicles.

Blake also said, typically, he’d prefer his officers to see a weapon before they draw their own.

He said HPD has established a "duty to intervene," adding it to the department policy following Floyd’s death. He said it was part of his officers’ practice before that, but he wanted to "commit to it in writing."

A use-of-force continuum is a set of steps for determining an officer’s initial reaction, weapon choice and whether to escalate or de-escalate a situation. Blake said his department has one in place and, "in an ideal situation, that is what we want to employ, but we can’t always do that."

He said there are some extreme situations in which an officer "has to do exactly what’s necessary at the time to protect (his or) herself and bring the altercation to an end."

Blake said it’s been a constitutional requirement since 1995 that officers exhaust all alternatives before shooting.

"Any good agency would do that, and that’s what we have done," he said.

He said his department was one of the first in the country to use a BOLA wrap, a restraining tool that can be implemented from a distance.

Blake said his department also already requires comprehensive reporting of use of force, including any physical contact or presentation of a weapon.

"We review every use of force," he said. "There’s a comprehensive document that we have. And if we make mistakes, we correct the mistakes."

‘Culture eats policies for lunch’

Despite a dedication to the measures, Blake said the "culture eats policies for lunch" and that the culture starts with the police chief.

As part of their training, new officers do a ride-a-long with Blake, which he said gives him the opportunity to explain to them the city’s expectations, including things they will be fired for.

In addition to the Chick-fil-A video, Blake has all new hires watch a short film about the interactions between a Black person and a white officer.

"If it doesn’t get to you, you’ve got issues," he said.

There is also a reading assignment and a feature film about police corruption and racial tension.

Blake said he thinks the training establishes the right values from the get-go.

"I think we mostly do a good job," he added. "And, when we don’t, we learn from our mistakes and we improve."