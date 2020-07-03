Amy Stephens Cubbage, former early childhood educator and attorney, named as Smart Start new president.

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Partnership for Children, the organization that leads Smart Start across the state, announced recently that Amy Stephens Cubbage has been named the new president for Smart Start.

"Smart Start is a national model of a statewide system of comprehensive early childhood support for families, developed by local communities who know best how to harness their resources to meet the goal that every child starts kindergarten on a path of healthy development and ready to learn. I am honored to join Smart Start and look forward to partnering with NCPC staff, local partnerships, the business community, state government, and others to provide the vision and leadership needed to move this vital program forward for our children and families who depend on Smart Start now and for future generations," Cubbage said.

Cubbage started out her career in early childhood education as a teacher after completing her undergraduate degree from Brown University. She went on to get her JD at Northeastern University School of Law and an MS in Leadership and Policy in Early Care and Education from Wheelock College.

She worked as a National Head Start Fellow for the federal Administration for Children and Families, as well as at the National Center for Research on Early Childhood Education. Throughout Cubbage’s career, she has been an active member of affiliates of the National Association for the Education of Young Children.

Cubbage is an avid soccer player, runner, and mother of three, whose husband has worked and lived in Charlotte since 2018.