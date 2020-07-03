With the cancellation of the majority of public fireworks displays in the area, many local residents are taking it upon themselves to throw their own Fourth of July celebrations.

TNT fireworks tents have long populated parking lots, popping up prior to the Fourth of July to supply people with consumer fireworks.

This year, tents in Burlington, Asheboro and Lexington report that their sales are three to five times those at this point last year.

One additional tent operator in Burlington said he also had seen an increase but was unsure of the exact number.

Sherri Simons, representative for TNT, didn’t yet have numbers for national sales this year but said they have been "increasingly robust."

Sales typically increase when the Fourth of July falls on a Saturday, she said. People could be buying earlier to avoid long lines and practice social distancing, she said.

Those who run the tents attribute the increase in sales largely to the lack of public fireworks displays. The annual firework celebrations in Burlington’s City Park, Mebane’s Community Center and the Asheboro Copperheads stadium, in addition to Lexington’s Fantastic Fourth celebration, have all been canceled because of the coronavirus.

Devon Benton and Savannah Oxendine of Thomasville run a TNT tent off U.S. 64 in Lexington. They said they’ve noticed an increase in customers but also an increase in the amount of fireworks some people are buying.

Gerardo and Daisy Valencia, who run the tent in the Walmart parking lot on Dixie Drive in Asheboro, said they’ve seen some customers come in every day they’ve been open. They’ve also noticed an increase in sales of higher-priced items.

Gerardo Valencia said some customers have spent hundreds of dollars that they’ve been unable to spend because of COVID-19 closures.

Calvin Bacon, who runs the tent in Alamance Crossing in Burlington, said he thinks people have been cooped up inside for a long time and are looking for something to do. He opened his tent a week ago, which he said is early compared to a lot of other vendors.

Most of the business usually comes July 3 and 4, but Bacon thinks some customers are setting off fireworks early and coming back to get more for the Fourth.

Both Bacon and the Valencias typically receive one shipment for the entire season, they said, but they’re waiting on their third this year.

All of the sites reported first-time customers as some people who typically go to the public displays are looking to other options this year.

Marvin Sharpe, a customer at the Huffman Mill location by the Holly Hill Mall in Burlington, said he loves setting off his own fireworks and usually buys some in addition to attending local displays.

He said he’s disappointed he won’t be able to attend a community display this year but understands the decision to cancel them.

"I’m just making the best out of what I have," he said.

Ronelle and Jaylyn Kiensler of Graham were shopping for fireworks Wednesday evening. Jaylyn Kiensler said his 17th birthday is Sunday, July 5, and they plan to shoot the fireworks off on his birthday.

In the past, they’ve both gone to the local fireworks show and shot off their own fireworks.

"Kids look forward to it," Ronelle Kiensler said of the local display. "It takes me back to my childhood, when I was little, sitting on a blanket on my car."

"I’m just gonna miss it this year," Jaylyn Kiensler added.