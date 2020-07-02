Uptick in local cases has restaurants adjusting once again

As Wilmington-area restaurants prepare for the upcoming holiday, it’s still far from the typical busy tourist weekend thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In recent weeks, as the number of cases in the area have climbed, more restaurants have been testing employees and reevaluating their businesses. Some have been closed while they wait for test results to return, while others have opted to return to only offering takeout and delivery.

New Hanover County, for example, just surpassed 1,000 cases of the coronavirus. And numbers of lab-confirmed cases are also up in Brunswick and Pender counties. Businesses like Wrightsville Beach Brewery, Flytrap Brewing and Eternal Sunshine Cafe posted that a COVID-positive guest had been in the restaurant. On Wednesday, Ceviche’s near Wrightsville Beach announced they would close until further notice so employees can be tested and to have the restaurant professionally cleaned.

Restaurants aren’t required to close if an employee or customer tests positive, said David Howard, assistant health director for New Hanover County. And they aren’t obligated to share that information.

But some have.

"We’re going to be honest," said Sam Cahoon, of Savorez in downtown Wilmington. "It’s something we always have done."

He closed on June 24 to deep clean the restaurant and test employees after one of his employees tested positive for COVID-19.

"Instead of saying that we closed to renovate, or for vacation, I’d rather be upfront," he said. "Otherwise there could be speculation, which could be ten times worse."

It’s a situation other owners have been dealing with, too.

Justin Smith, of Husk and Yosake in Wilmington, said there is a need for openness and transparency, but there is also concern about stigma and the need to protect employees.

"For the most part, restaurants are used to this type of practice, sanitation, washing hands and cross contamination," Cahoon said. "It’s what we do."

Savorez opened again for dine-in customers on Tuesday. In recent weeks, Cahoon said many of the people he’s interacted with want the restaurant experience and are following North Carolina’s mandated guidelines for face coverings and social distancing.

"I would say about 80% of the people who come in here are comfortable with the steps we’ve taken," he said, adding about 10% ask questions, and they decide to stay while another 10% decide not to.

The No. 1 question asked is whether everyone in the restaurant is wearing masks.

With the onset of summer, public health experts have been asked to gauge the risk of a number of warm-weather activities. Some, like a large outdoor gathering, have a higher risk. A day at the beach or pool has a lower risk. Indoor dining is thought to be a moderate risk, with more credit given to how well the restaurant has adapted to pandemic measures. Outdoor dining is generally considered less hazardous.

One thing that does worry Cahoon is going through the process again. With a small staff, it isn’t ideal to close again each time there is a case of COVID-19 for customers or employees.

"It’s been a frustrating experience, and I can understand why some restaurants have closed until we know more," he said.