Las Cazuelas Mexican and American Restaurant is Hendersonville’s newest addition to Main Street.

Located at the former Sol y Luna spot, Las Cazuelas is "serving authentic Mexican cuisine and traditional American favorites," according to the new restaurant’s Facebook page.

The restaurant opened this week, and comes at a time when many businesses are searching for stable ground during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sol y Luna left the location at 321 N. Main Street last summer.

Las Cazuelas’ menu includes burritos, tacos, quesadillas, fajitas, burgers and sandwiches, salads, traditional American and Mexican side dishes, breakfast options, and much more.

Most entrees are below $10, with the highest prices coming in around $14.

Las Cazuelas is open from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. daily, and until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

To see the full menu, search Las Cazuelas Mexican & American Restaurant, Hendersonville, NC on Facebook.

For more information, call 828-595-9608 or email lascazuelashendersonville@gmail.com.

Las Cazuelas also does to-go orders.