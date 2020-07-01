The silent auction and golf cart raffle is being held virtually this year due to COVID-19

BALD HEAD ISLAND — The Bald Head Island Conservancy will host its third annual silent auction and golf cart raffle to raise funds for their nonprofit organization, including their nationally recognized Sea Turtle Protection Program.

The silent auction and golf cart raffle is being held virtually this year due to COVID-19. Their online auction and raffle page opens Wednesday and will remain open for bidding until 8 p.m. Friday, July 3. The raffle closes at 6 p.m. Friday.

Exclusive, VIP experiences will be auctioned off, including a stay at Frying Pan Tower, a decommissioned lighthouse 39 miles off the coast of North Carolina.

Have you ever seen a sea turtle mother laying her nest? Check out Bald Head Island Conservancy’s once-in-a-lifetime excursion, The Ultimate Sea Turtle Experience.

If you’re feeling adventurous, bid on a UTV ride and picnic on East Beach, Sunset Kayak tour, Oyster EcoTour and Tasting, and more.

For those in need of some relaxation, win a private wine tasting at Vita Vite, an Island Retreat Spa Package, or bid on a selection of dreamy getaways.

To look at the silent auction items, visit charityauctionstoday.com/auctions/BHIC2020-12155.