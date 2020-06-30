Commencement:

First annual commencement exercises were held on Saturday, June 13, at 9 a.m.: Available online via a link shared with students and posted on school website and social media pages.

Class officers:

President: Hollie Gray Moore

Vice-president: Alfredo Cruz

Secretary: Brittany Michelle Sams

Treasurer: Morgan Nevaeh Rebottaro

Historian: Emilee Brooke Thompson

Commencement speakers:

Staff selected: Jordan Everett Bogue

Student selected: Mia Ellen Woodruff

Class of 2020:

Braden Alexander Abbott

Nicholas Brent Allen

William Blane Asbill

Fernando Badillo Basoria

Morgan Nicole Barber

Darren Franklin Barmore

Devin Alexandra Bennett

Brookelynn Paige Berry-Wagner

Noah James Bethea

Patrick Addison Biesecker

Cooper Gray Bodford

Jordan Everett Bogue

Dalton Wayne Bottoms

Robert Anthony Bowen

Charles Logan Boyer

Ethan Alan Brooks

William Tyler Brown

Mackenzie Joyce Bullard

Caleb Whittecar Burns

Brandon Lee Burton

Claire Elizabeth Cable

Abigail Elizabeth Call

Shauna Michelle Cavagnari

Lauren Elizabeth Cecil

Alex Jacob Chapel

Cierra Mae Charette

Bradley Christopher Childress

Gerald Christopher Clodfelter

Ashlyn Marie Collis

Abigail Grace Colyn

Dakota Clinton Combs

Kaylee Marie Couch

Emily Virginia Courson

Makaylin Jade Crawford

Mackenzie Madison Crotts

Alfredo Cruz

Hailey Ryan Culbreth

Madison Gabrielle Culler

Ty Austin Davis

Alyssa Gabrielle Davis

Gwyneth Alana Davis

Jordan Alexander Davis

Ruby Elizabeth Dellinger

Logan Scott Deweese

Madelyn Rose Duggins

Liam James Dunman

Chesnee Faith Edwards

Alexander Matthew Ellington

Evelynn Lea Elmore

Delaney Lyn Emberland

Krista Paige Engler

William Anthony English

Nikolas James Everhart

Mackenzie Hope Fowler

David Michael Freeman

Maria Fernanda Gallegos-Alvide

Amber Elizabeth Gardner

Katelyn Leigh Gates

Drayleon Jodaci Gatlin-Honn

Ryan Andrew Gerrard

Zachary Daniel Gittings

Karizma Mashell Goins

Sullivan Elise Gordon

Shamora Roche'a Graham

Mason Alexander Grubbs

Ellizabeth Marie Harmon

Asa Emmanuel Hart

McKenna Sierra Hartman

Cayla Ann Elizabeth Godwin Hartsell

Alexis Cheyenne Hawks

Timothy Odell Hayes

Luke James Hayes

Genevieve Alanna Henley

Jordan Makenzie Holt

Gordon Andrew Holton

Ashton Renee Hopkins

Logan Mason Horning

Lauren Michaela Howell

Dakota Lee Howell

Justin Anthony Howes

Robert Carl Husted

Mary Katherine Hutcherson

Kaylee Marie Jackson

Lindsey Grace Jasnau

Abbye Elizabeth Johnson

Kathryn Hope Johnston

Jacob Tyler Johnston

Aaron Lee Jones

Justin Henry Jones

Karli-Ann Page Jump

Cameron Henry Karus

Jordyn Elizabeth Kennedy

Aaron Douglas Khutsuvan

Ethan Trent Kindley

Joshua Dontrece Kyre

Mackenzie Anne Lambeth

Colby Robert Landfried

Alexis Nicole Lane

Keondre Jaquan Latner

Megan Ann Leonard

Harold Thomas Leonard

Ashlyn Love Lewis

Madison Brooke Lewis

Elizabeth Scout Liddell

Hannah Lee Lilly

Carson Alexander Litaker

Wyatt Graysen Livesay

Maiya Christine Logan

Danielle Courtney Long

Jordan McKinzie Long

Sara Elizabeth Long

Scotti Michael Long

Ashley Nicole Longbottom

Madison Rae Lovelace

Gabrielle Elizabeth Lovell

Peyton-Alexandria Marie Luman

Mitchell Tad Marlow Jr.

Ashtyn McKayla Michelle Martin

Ian Doughton McGlamery

Calil Deshaun McNeill

Mary Isabella McNeill

Nicholas Grady McNeill

Collin Bryce Melton

Christopher Paul Miller

Braden Patrick Mills

Hollie Gray Moore

Justin Hunter Moore

Vanessa Moreno

Marlenne Moreno Salgado

Levi Dwight Morgan

Zane Alexander Morrison

Jackson Taylor Murphy

Tucker Ray Myers

Crissa Renee Newby

Grady Scott Newton

Cassie Madison Nifong

Noah Alexander Norris

Karter Lucas Oetjens

Olivia Victoria Ogle

Gracie Leigh Osborne

Kayla Ann Parnell

Rochelle Cassandra Patricio

Jacob Calvin Pendry

Marian Aylin Perez-Oliva

Levi Michael Perrell

Courtney Marie Phillips

Seth Adam Polen

Morganne Shaye Priest

Olivia Claire Qualters

Morgan Nevaeh Rebottaro

Samuel James Reynolds

Jonathan Trevor Rhine

Seth Andrew Rice

Colton Jenness Richardson

Levi Grant Riffle

Lauren Olivia Riggins

Ana Maria Rios

Mckinly Dawn Rivera

Gabriel Alejandro Rodriguez

Kelsie Nevaeh Rogers

Jackson English Rotan

Logan Hunter Ruiz

Daniel Alexander Saenz Narvaez

Shaquille Anderson Salandy

Brittney Michelle Sams

Brian Rene Sandoval

Raul Alberto Santos

Collin Ray Sapp

Lillian Marie Schriner

Dylan Payne Scott

Griffyn Patrick Shelton

Joseph Craig Shelton

Trevor Joe Shoaf

Jenna Caton Shore

Adam Wayne Simons

Madison Brooke Sizemore

Madelyn Rae Smith

Dana Lea Smith

Abigail Jo Smith

Christopher Thomas Smith

Kara Breann Sparks

Meredith Elaine Staples

Jacob Justin Stewart

Alyson Renee Stitt

Presleigh Michelle Stone

Emma Gail Sullivan

Carson William Swaim

Dylan Thomas Swaim

Mariah Dawn Tate

Boyd David Taylor

Kaitlyn Angel Taylor

Suzanne Margaret Heard Teague

Tanner Bryson Tesh

Amy Lauryn Thiessen

Emilee Brooke Thompson

Hunter Allen Tilley

Rachel Grace Tippett

Zy'Asia NyShae Tysinger

Mason Taylor VanWeerdhuizen

Keeley Grace Vaughn

David Grant Verlinich

Elisabeth Rose Vestal

Isis Adriana Virgen Ojeda

Connor Graham Ward

Hunter Zachary Warren

Madyson Anna Welcome

Madelyn Olivia West

Cynthia Judith Willis

Mia Ellen Woodruff

Cyeria Donyale Wooten

Amani K Mia Young

Kyle Jacob Young

Richard Zamora

Summa cum laude (students with a weighted GPA of 4.4 or greater)

Jordan Everett Bogue

Caleb Whittecar Burns

Claire Elizabeth Cable

Emily Virginia Courson

Suzanne Margaret Heard Teague

Mia Ellen Woodruff

Magna cum laude (students with a weighted GPA of 4.18-4.39):

Lauren Elizabeth Cecil

Kaylee Marie Couch

Hailey Ryan Culbreth

Ryan Andrew Gerrard

Lauren Michaela Howell

Megan Ann Leonard

Ashley Nicole Longbottom

Olivia Claire Qualters

Lauren Olivia Riggins

Daniel Alexander Saenz Narvaez

Rachel Grace Tippett

Mason Taylor VanWeerdhuizen

Keeley Grace Vaughn

Madyson Anna Welcome

Cum laude (students with a weighted GPA of 3.93-4.17):

Cooper Gray Bodford

Alex Jacob Chapel

Cierra Mae Charette

Bradley Christopher Childress

Abigail Grace Colyn

Alfredo Cruz

Madison Gabrielle Culler

Madelyn Rose Duggins

Evelynn Lea Elmore

Krista Paige Engler

William Anthony English

Nikolas James Everhart

David Michael Freeman

Amber Elizabeth Gardner

Cameron Henry Karus

Colby Robert Landfried

Ashlyn Love Lewis

Elizabeth Scout Liddell

Hannah Lee Lilly

Calil Deshaun McNeill

Hollie Gray Moore

Vanessa Moreno

Jacob Calvin Pendry

Levi Grant Riffle

Lillian Marie Schriner

Madelyn Rae Smith

Emma Gail Sullivan

Tanner Bryson Tesh

David Grant Verlinich

Connor Graham Ward

Richard Zamora

North Carolina Scholar graduates:

Morgan Nicole Barber

Cooper Gray Bodford

Jordan Everett Bogue

Caleb Whittecar Burns

Claire Elizabeth Cable

Lauren Elizabeth Cecil

Alex Jacob Chapel

Cierra Mae Charette

Bradley Christopher Childress

Ashlyn Marie Collis

Abigail Grace Colyn

Kaylee Marie Couch

Emily Virginia Courson

Alfredo Cruz

Hailey Ryan Culbreth

Madison Gabrielle Culler

Madelyn Rose Duggins

Liam James Dunman

Chesnee Faith Edwards

Evelynn Lea Elmore

Delaney Lyn Emberland

Krista Paige Engler

William Anthony English

Nikolas James Everhart

David Michael Freeman

Amber Elizabeth Gardner

Katelyn Leigh Gates

Ryan Andrew Gerrard

Sullivan Elise Gordon

Timothy Odell Hayes

Jordan Makenzie Holt

Lauren Michaela Howell

Lindsey Grace Jasnau

Kathryn Hope Johnston

Karli-Ann Page Jump

Cameron Henry Karus

Mackenzie Anne Lambeth

Colby Robert Landfried

Megan Ann Leonard

Ashlyn Love Lewis

Madison Brooke Lewis

Elizabeth Scout Liddell

Hannah Lee Lilly

Ashley Nicole Longbottom

Ashtyn McKayla Michelle Martin

Calil Deshaun McNeill

Mary Isabella McNeill

Hollie Gray Moore

Vanessa Moreno

Cassie Madison Nifong

Rochelle Cassandra Patricio

Jacob Calvin Pendry

Levi Michael Perrell

Seth Adam Polen

Olivia Claire Qualters

Levi Grant Riffle

Lauren Olivia Riggins

Daniel Alexander Saenz Narvaez

Brittney Michelle Sams

Lillian Marie Schriner

Griffyn Patrick Shelton

Jenna Caton Shore

Dana Lea Smith

Madelyn Rae Smith

Emma Gail Sullivan

Suzanne Margaret Heard Teague

Tanner Bryson Tesh

Emilee Brooke Thompson

Rachel Grace Tippett

Mason Taylor VanWeerdhuizen

Keeley Grace Vaughn

David Grant Verlinich

Connor Graham Ward

Hunter Zachary Warren

Madyson Anna Welcome

Mia Ellen Woodruff

Richard Zamora

Academy of Agriculture (wearing teal cords)

Braden Alexander Abbott

William Blane Asbill

Morgan Nicole Barber

Katelyn Leigh Gates

Timothy Odell Hayes

McKenna Sierra Hartman

Cayla Ann Elizabeth Godwin Hartsell

Karli-Ann Page Jump

Sara Elizabeth Long

Trevor Joe Shoaf

Dana Lea Smith

Academy of Business and Marketing (wearing green cords):

Mackenzie Joyce Bullard

Colby Robert Landfried

Ashley Nicole Longbottom

Madison Rae Lovelace

Nicholas Grady McNeill

Academy of Medical Science (wearing white cords):

Devin Alexandra Bennett

Noah James Bethea

Charles Logan Boyer

Cierra Mae Charette

Ashlyn Marie Collis

Abigail Grace Colyn

Makaylin Jade Crawford

Chesnee Faith Edwards

Delaney Lyn Emberland

Krista Paige Engler

Nikolas James Everhart

Amber Elizabeth Gardner

Alexis Cheyenne Hawks

Ashton Renee Hopkins

Robert Carl Husted

Lindsey Grace Jasnau

Abbye Elizabeth Johnson

Jordyn Elizabeth Kennedy

Madison Brooke Lewis

Vanessa Moreno

Zane Alexander Morrison

Jackson Taylor Murphy

Karter Lucas Oetjens

Olivia Victoria Ogle

Kayla Ann Parnell

Rochelle Cassandra Patricio

Jacob Calvin Pendry

Courtney Marie Phillips

Seth Adam Polen

Morganne Shaye Priest

Olivia Claire Qualters

Mckinly Dawn Rivera

Kelsie Nevaeh Rogers

Logan Hunter Ruiz

Griffyn Patrick Shelton

Kaitlyn Angel Taylor

Emilee Brooke Thompson

Zy'Asia NyShae Tysinger

Madelyn Olivia West

Amani K Mia Young

Governor’s School in Math (wearing maroon cord):

Mia Ellen Woodruff

Microsoft IT Academy (wearing orange cords):

Morgan Nicole Barber

Colby Robert Landfried

Alexis Nicole Lane

Nicholas Grady McNeill

Olivia Victoria Ogle

Courtney Marie Phillips

Culinary Academy (wearing navy-colored cords)

Morgan Nicole Barber

William Tyler Brown

Dylan Payne Scott

Abigail Jo Smith

Kaitlyn Angel Taylor

Cyeria Donyale Wooten

Amani K Mia Young

STEM Academy (wearing red cord):

Nicholas Brent Allen

Patrick Addison Biesecker

Dalton Wayne Bottoms

Brandon Lee Burton

Emily Virginia Courson

Dakota Lee Howell

Levi Dwight Morgan

Jonathan Trevor Rhine

Levi Grant Riffle

Carson William Swaim

David Grant Verlinich

Instrumental Music Honors (wearing pink cord):

Bradley Christopher Childress

Madelyn Rose Duggins

William Anthony Eglish

Lauren Michaela Howell

Hannah Lee Lilly

Madelyn Rae Smith

Emma Gail Sullivan

Rachel Grace Tippett

Connor Graham Ward

Madyson Anna Welcome

Vocal Arts Honors (wearing pink cord):

Alfredo Cruz

Hailey Ryan Culbreth

Madison Gabrielle Culler

Mary Katherine Hutcherson

Kaylee Marie Jackson

Kathryn Hope Johnston

Gabrielle Elizabeth Lovell

Lauren Olivia Riggins

Jenna Caton Shore

Keeley Grace Vaughn

Visual Arts Honors (wearing light blue/black cord):

Brookelynn Paige Berry-Wagner

Kaylee Marie Couch

Genevieve Alanna Henley

Kaylee Marie Jackson

Joshua Dontrece Kyre

Elizabeth Scout Liddell

Hannah Lee Lilly

Daniel Alexander Saenz Narvaez

Emma Gail Sullivan

Theater Arts Honors (wearing brown cord):

Alfredo Cruz

Mary Katherine Hutcherson

Jordan McKinzie Long

Cynthia Judith Willis

World Languages Honors (wearing purple cord):

Claire Elizabeth Cable

Alex Jacob Chapel

Cierra Mae Charette

Emily Virginia Courson

Krista Paige Engler

William Anthony English

Gordon Andrew Holton

Mackenzie Anne Lambeth

Calil Deshaun McNeill

Marian Aylin Perez-Oliva

Olivia Claire Qualters

Logan Hunter Ruiz

Shaquille Anderson Salandy

Brittney Michelle Sams

Brian Rene Sandoval

Emilee Brooke Thompson

Zy'Asia NyShae Tysinger

Richard Zamora