The COVID-19 pandemic has changed life in the United States and around the world in just a matter of months, and with unemployment rates reaching an all-time high in the country more and more people are trying to conform to a new and uncertain normal. Luckily, one penny-pinching technique could save families hundreds if not thousands of dollars: couponing.

"Ten years ago, I was laid off from my job and I had four kids to feed," said Romona Thompson, Extreme Couponer. "I was living off of government assistance and unemployment. I didn’t know how to make ends meet. I was terrified, and then I started to use coupons."

Over the past ten years, Thompson has become very well known in the New Bern and Greenville communities for her coupon clipping and community-service involvement.

"The first time I started couponing I did not know what I was doing at all," said Thompson. "Then I started to learn how to begin slowly with some guidance and years later I have saved over fifteen thousand dollars with coupons and shopping sales."

Thompson now provides the community with money saving techniques to help out her fellow neighbors:

Start with small transactions for big savings instead of going into the store to buy a hundred items the first time. Thompson said items like toothpaste and rice are a good place to start.Buy newspapers to find coupons. "Newspapers are one of the best places to look for coupons," said Thompson. "They also have a wide variety of restaurant and clothing store coupons along with grocery store coupons."Do some research online to help you become organized. Websites like The Couponing Couple, Southern Savers, The Krazy Coupon Lady, and Moola Saving Mom can help first-timers. Also, use grocery store phone apps to help find sales and coupons throughout the week.Sale items happen on rotation and buy them in bulk at that time of year. "I know to buy canned goods at Thanksgiving, and biscuits in the summer," said Thompson. "The more research you do the more you will find rotation dates."Understand the store policy and get to know the managers. Some grocery stores, like Harris Teeter, will allow you to use multiple coupons on items. Other places, like Food Lion, will only allow you limited coupon usage in a day but will continue a coupon sale for almost a week, allowing you to visit every day and use the same types of coupons to gain more bang for your buck.For items like clothing, it’s better to research online, use money back apps like Rakuten, use sales coupons found in the newspaper, and shop only sale items. "One of my biggest go-to places for a clothing sale is Old Navy," said Thompson. "They always have a sale that includes things like, a bundle of t-shirts or a bundle of flip flops in the summertime for a small price. It’s all about a good sale."You can use coupons with EBT or SNAP cards.When craving fast food, pick up a newspaper and check out the coupon section or use the restaurant’s phone app to earn points to gain a free meal in the future.For electronics, find places that price match like Best Buy and Target.Keep a small stockpile for yourself, but donate major things out into your community. "It was terrible being unemployed, but in the process, I found something good that could help out my community," said Thompson. "Donating my stockpile to family members, friends, and community organizations helped me feel hopeful and gave me a sense of purpose during a difficult time.

Thompson now works in a nursing facility in New Bern, and still uses her couponing as a way to bring relief to her community, but she never forgets that the things she has today at one point seemed so far away from her reality. "I’ve been in that dark place and I can tell you that we’re gonna make it through this," said Thompson. "Especially, if we treat people the way we would want to be treated and help out our neighbors. We are all in this together now."

"During moments like these, people want to feel safe and they need hope that everything is going to be alright. During my time of unemployment, it took me a while but I finally realized that my faith was bigger than what I was going through. There is always hope if you apply yourself to find it, even if it only comes in the form of saving a few dollars to feed your hungry family."