Editor’s note: The Courier-Tribune is proud to honor the Class of 2020 and our area schools throughout the month of June. Join us in celebrating the graduates of Bailey’s Grove Baptist School.

Valedictorian: Rebekah Leonard

Salutatorian: Elizabeth Rosario

Class of 2020:

Justin Jarrett

Rebekah Leonard

Abel Mendoza

Elizabeth Rosario

Junior Marshals:

Johanna Hildreth

Carlee Whitehurst