Good morning! It's Monday, June 29, the 181st day of 2020. There are 185 days left in the year. Here's your Monday briefing. It's links to interesting stories, a list of some upcoming events and photo galleries to view.

Good morning! It's Monday, June 29, the 181st day of 2020. There are 185 days left in the year.

Here's your Monday briefing. It's links to interesting stories, a list of some upcoming events and photo galleries to view.

TOP OF THE DAY

A man was apprehended Sunday morning after stealing a police car and crashing the vehicle in a ditch in Sampson County, according to a news release.

The incident began at 7:50 a.m. Sunday when officers and emergency medical personnel were sent to the 2500 block of Fordham Drive for a medical call, according to Fayetteville police. The man who was in need of medical assistance was non-cooperative and agitated, the release said. READ MORE

ON THE PLANNER

TODAY'S WEATHER: Mostly sunny with high near 91. Chance of precipitaton is 30%. Tonight, Partly cloudy with low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

IN THE NEWS

Mayor Mitch Colvin has proposed eliminating all images of the Market House from any affiliation with the city. But that will come at a price to taxpayers, the exact amount of which is not yet known, city officials and Colvin said. READ MORE

Black farmers have long suffered from discrimination in the agricultural industry, writes Jenna Wadsworth. Too often, they’ve fallen victim to the predatory treatment of government agencies they should have been able to trust. READ MORE

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE

Here are the number of confirmed cases in each county as of noon Sunday from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

State: 62,142 (1,322 deaths, 871,905 completed tests, 890 currently hospitalized)

Region counties: Robeson: 1,175 (38 deaths) — Cumberland: 1,142 (41 deaths) — Sampson: 1,018 (6 deaths) — Lee: 798 (8 deaths) — Harnett: 615 (30 deaths) — Columbus: 513 (37 deaths) — Moore: 439 (13 deaths) — Bladen: 357 (3 deaths) — Hoke: 357 (3 deaths) — Scotland: 134 (0 deaths)

OTHER STORIES OF INTEREST

Fayetteville police say body cameras are effective

Hope Mills church hosts monthly food giveaway

Cumberland Matters: Register of Deeds kicks off annual school supply drive

Parkton man dead following shooting during domestic dispute

Three dead, one injured from shootings in Robeson County

SPORTS

Source: Patriots sign QB Cam Newton to replace Brady

Hamlin caps marathon day of racing at Pocono with 4th win

Tar Heels put emphasis on confronting racial inequality, social justice

311 Speedway loses partnerships after ‘Bubba rope’ post

MILITARY

Pope Army Airfield unit says goodbye to commander, welcomes another

LIFESTYLE

Looking to get away? Consider these road trip options

OPINION

Letter: Trump not a man of God

That's your Monday briefing. Stay safe and have a great day!

Sonny Jones can be reached at sjones@fayobserver.com.