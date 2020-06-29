For more than two decades, Shelby Cleaners has served the community but that service came to an end this month.

Denise McCullough said she and her husband bought the dry cleaning business 25 years ago and ran it together, but when he died a little over four years ago, it became too much of a burden, she said.

Along with running the business, she also works as a bookkeeper and accountant.

"It’s been too much on me," she said. "It was time for me to make a change."

McCullough prayed for a sign to let her know when it was the right time to close up shop. And then COVID-19 arrived.

"When coronavirus hit and us being a luxury business, we were one of the first businesses to suffer," she said. "So many dry cleaners and laundries around the country have closed. The demand isn’t what it used to be."

Although they were not required to close during the stay-at-home order, demand had dropped off significantly.

McCullough decided that was her sign, but she still plans to continue her career in bookkeeping and accounting.

"I love numbers and bookkeeping," she said. "That’s what I went to school for."

She said in March, they stopped taking orders and in June, she held a yard sale with items people had left behind.

Some of the older customers were tracked down, and their items delivered to them and employees called others to let them know they needed to pick up their clothing.

"We’ve got eight wedding dresses back there," McCullough said.

Now, she is faced with the final task of cleaning up the building and the final remnants of more than two decades in business.

Some of the equipment and machines will go to a scrap business, and other leftover items will be picked up by the Salvation Army.

McCullough said she is from Rutherford County but has made Shelby home for the past 30 years.

She said the business venture, which was largely run by her husband, came about because of a casual conversation over breakfast.

Her husband was at a local cafe one morning when he ran into an acquaintance who told him he was thinking of selling his dry cleaning business because none of his children wanted to carry on with the work.

"They started talking and one thing led to another and next thing I knew, we had purchased it," she said.

In 2001, they moved from their old location nearby into the current building, shortly before 9/11.

"We fought through some wars," she said. "We made it."

McCullough said she will miss the employees and the customers.

"I had a customer come by, and we swapped phone numbers," she said. "She wanted to stay in touch."

She said the majority of people she has met through the business have been a pleasure to work with.

"Cleveland County is full of wonderful people, and we met a lot of them," she said.

Many of the customers have been patronizing Shelby Cleaners for many years.

Now that she has lightened her load, she hopes to spend more time with her sons, one in Colorado and the other in Pennsylvania.

"I do feel lighter," she said.

Now, she is referring her former customers to Folk’s Cleaners and said that is who she plans to use for her own dry cleaning needs.