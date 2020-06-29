It is definitely summer, and the hot temps are here to prove it. Enjoy your evenings outside with the warm breezes and super sunsets, keep your dinner meals simple, and get out and grill!! Here are some recipes to enjoy this Holiday. Happy Independence Day!!

Lemon Pepper Shrimp

1 lb. extra-large shrimp (16-20 count), peeled

2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 large cloves garlic, crushed or put through garlic press

2 tsp freshly grated lemon zest

½ tsp black pepper

¼ tsp red-pepper flakes

¼ c + 2 tsp freshly squeezed lemon juice (from 2 lemons)

2 Tbsp finely chopped parsley

2 Tbsp white wine vinegar or dry white wine

2 Tbsp butter

2 Tbsp drained capers, chopped (my favorite part)

Lemon wedges

Combine first 6 ingredients in bowl. Add ¼ cup lemon juice and 1 tablespoon parsley. Marinate 15 to 30 minutes.

Heat grill to medium.

Bring wine (or vinegar), butter, 2 teaspoons lemon juice, and capers to a boil and remove from heat. Put shrimp on grill and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Grill until bright pink, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer to bowl and stir in warm butter mixture. Sprinkle with 1 tablespoon parsley. Garnish with lemon. Serves 4.

Got me some fresh blueberries today and cannot wait to cook this one!!

Teriyaki Pork Chops with Blueberry Ginger Relish

4 bone-in center-cut pork chops, (about 1¾ pounds), trimmed of fat

Marinade

3 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce

2 tablespoons dry sherry, (see Ingredient Note)

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 teaspoon brown sugar

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper

Blueberry-Ginger Relish

1 cup fresh blueberries, coarsely chopped

1 shallot, chopped

1 serrano chile, seeded and minced

1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro

1 tablespoon limejuice

1 teaspoon minced fresh ginger

¼ teaspoon salt

To marinate: Place pork chops in a large sealable plastic bag. Whisk soy sauce, sherry, garlic, brown sugar and crushed red pepper in a small bowl. Add the marinade to the bag, seal and turn to coat. Marinate in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours or overnight.

To prepare relish: About 20 minutes before grilling the pork, combine blueberries, shallot, chile, cilantro, lime juice, ginger and salt in a small bowl.

Preheat grill to high. Remove the pork chops from the marinade (discard marinade). Grill the chops 3 to 5 minutes per side. Let them rest for 5 minutes before serving with the relish.

Make Ahead Tip: Marinate the pork (Step 1) for up to 1 day.

Ingredient Note: The "cooking sherry" sold in many supermarkets can be surprisingly high in sodium. We prefer dry sherry, sold with other fortified wines in your wine or liquor store.

People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.

Serves 4, each serving contains; Calories 219, Fat 8g, Protein 29g, Carbohydrate 8g, Fiber 1g, Cholesterol 88mg, Sodium 272mg.

Portobello Mushroom Grilled Pizzas

2/3 cup chopped plum tomato

1/4 cup (1 ounce) shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

1 teaspoon olive oil, divided

1/2 teaspoon finely chopped fresh or 1/8 teaspoon dried rosemary

1/8 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper

1 garlic clove, crushed

4 (5-inch) Portobello mushroom caps

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 teaspoons low-sodium soy sauce

Cooking spray

2 teaspoons chopped fresh basil

Heat grill. Combine the tomato cheese, ½ teaspoon oil, rosemary, pepper, and garlic in a small bowl.

Remove brown gills from the undersides of mushroom caps using a spoon, and discard gills. Remove stems; discard. Combine ½ teaspoon oil, juice, and soy sauce in a small bowl; brush over both sides of mushroom caps. Place the mushroom caps, stem sides down, on grill rack coated with cooking spray, and grill for 5 minutes on each side or until soft.

Spoon ¼ cup tomato mixture into each mushroom cap. Cover and grill 3 minutes or until cheese is melted. Sprinkle with parsley.

Variations: You can use a combination of vegetables and even a little turkey pepperoni to this to make a pizza with your favorite toppings.

Black Bean and Quinoa Stuffed Red Peppers with Avocado Lime Sauce

For the Peppers:

4 large red bell peppers

2 cups Quinoa

15 ounce can black beans, rinsed and drained

2 cups fresh corn

¼ cup diced tomatoes

¼ cup cilantro

For the sauce:

1 ripe avocado

2 limes

1 Tbsp sour cream

1 tsp ground black pepper

For the peppers;

Roast bell peppers: you can roast them on the grill or in the oven. I roasted mine in my oven under the broiler. I pre-heated the oven to 375 degrees, and then broiled the peppers on high for a few minutes until the skin was blistery/starting to blacken, and then I turned them over and broiled them on high for another few minutes until the other side was done.

Cut off the top of the pepper (save for garnish) and scoop out the insides, and the seeds and discard.

Combine all other ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Spoon into bell peppers.

Bake in oven for 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and let rest 3 minutes. Enjoy with avocado lime sauce.

For the sauce;

Chop Avocado, juice limes: combine all ingredients in blender or food processor and puree until smooth. Serves 4.

California Grilled Chicken

(Adapted from a Delish recipe)

¾ cup balsamic vinegar

1 tsp. garlic powder

2 Tbsp. honey

2 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

2 tsp dry Italian Dressing mix

Salt

Freshly ground black pepper

4 boneless skinless chicken breasts

4 slices mozzarella

4 slices avocado

4 slices fresh tomato

2 tsp fresh basil, sliced

Balsamic glaze

In a small bowl, whisk together balsamic vinegar, garlic powder, honey, oil, and dry dressing mix. Season with salt and pepper. Pour over chicken and marinate 20 minutes or longer.

Heat grill to medium-high. Oil grates and grill chicken until charred and cooked through, about 8 minutes per side.

Top chicken with mozzarella, avocado, and tomato and cover grill to melt, about 2 minutes.

Garnish with basil and drizzle with balsamic glaze. Serves 4.

Grilled Cabbage Steaks

1 large head of cabbage, sliced into ½ inch thick rounds

Extra Virgin olive oil for brushing

Salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Pinch (or more) crushed red pepper flakes

Chopped cooked bacon, for serving

Crumbled Blue Cheese, for serving

Freshly chopped green onions, for serving

Italian dressing for serving (I like the Light Olive Garden Italian)

Heat grill over medium-high heat. Brush cabbage steaks on both sides with oil and season with salt, pepper, and red pepper flakes. Place on grill and cook until tender, about 5 minutes per side.

Top with bacon, blue cheese, green onions, and drizzle with Italian (or ranch) dressing before serving. Serves 4.