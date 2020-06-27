Brunswick Family Assistance Agency is resuming commodities distributions in July 2020.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY — Brunswick Family Assistance Agency is resuming commodities distributions in July 2020. The distribution process has changed tremendously. The distribution will no longer be in one day or in the middle of the night. The distribution will be held at 9 a.m. the third week of each month Tuesday through Saturday.

Clients do not need to arrive before 9 a.m. Due to new parking processes and restrictions any clients that arrive before 9 a.m. will be asked to leave the parking lot.

BFA will receive the first 150 cars per day. After the receipt of the first 150 cars all clients will be asked to return the next day.

For more information, call 910-754-4766 (Shallotte) or 910-408-1700 (Leland).