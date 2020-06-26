Valedictorian: Caroline Clodfelter plans to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to study psychology.

Salutatorian: Deni Lewis plans to attend North Carolina State University to study graphic design.

Number of graduates: 25

Class of 2020:

David Robert Adams

Ellison Ruth Beaver

Carson Leonard Boyette

Max Clifton Braetzkus

Georgia Anne Brumfield

Michael Anderson Calabrese

Alexander Manuel Casas

Caroline Grant Clodfelter

Reagan Faith Cottrell

James Sawyer Councill

Gabrielle Nicole Culler

Deanna Leigh Lewis

Haoyan Liu

Slade Stanton Way Miller

Kay Lynn Millikan

Abigayle Kelley Mozingo

Chase Anthony Portaro

Xuan Rui

Ariston Jace Tomes

Jackson Cole Weil

Margaret Elizabeth Wheatley

Robert Phillip Woodall III

Emily Ann Wright

Katherine McNeill Wright

Lacy Alexandra Wright