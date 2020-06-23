Editor’s note: The Courier-Tribune is proud to honor the Class of 2020 and our area schools throughout the month of June. Join us in celebrating the graduates of Southwestern Randolph High School.
Graduation:
Graduation will be on Saturday, July 25, at 9 a.m. Ivey B. Luck Stadium at the school, 1641 Hopewell Friends Road, Asheboro. Words of inspiration will be presented by Cinthya Verenice Ramirez Ramirez. Introduction of guests will be done by Evan Wayne Waisner.
Salutatorian: Lauren Ashley Hill
Valedictorian: Sarah McKay Crews
Class officers:
President: Maggie Hall
Secretary: Hannah Kindley
Treasurer: Ethan Hatfield
Reporter: Graham Floyd
Top 10 graduates:
Sarah McKay Crews
Ethan Marshall Hatfield
Lauryn Ashley Hill
Spencer Christian Locke
Amber Brooke Parks
Cinthya Verenice Ramirez Ramirez
Asucena Vargas
Evan Wayne Waisner
Hannah Victoria Weiss
Owen Jeremiah York
Junior Marshals:
Hunter James Epps
Martin Laurant Gann
Vanessa Jaimes Bustos
Jacob Landon Jarrell
Matilin Spring Keeter
Natalie Paige King
Peyton Emma LeRoy, chief marshal
Lydia Grace McRoy
Troy Andrew Moss
Edgar Torres Hernandez
Major awards:
Cougar Award: Cinthya Ramirez Ramirez and Dakota Bowman
Principal’s Award: Amber Brooke Parks and Evan Waisner
Major scholarship winners:
SECU People Helping People Scholarship: Ashlyn Trotter
Ferree Foundation Scholarship: Evan Waisner
Golden Door Scholarship: Cinthya Ramirez Ramirez
Class of 2020:
John Steven Aguirre-Panfilo
Karina Alejo Tornero
Sheila Alfonso Capote
Chelsey Nicole Auman
Deven D'Sean Auman
Eric Kale Auman
Johanny Aviles Morales
Tyler Houston Barnes
Brody Lee Beckner
Carter Paye Beckwith
Savannah Grace Belcher
James Tyler Belton
Brian Cory Benfield
Cheyenne Rebecca Bennett
Summer Rebecca Nicole Blake
Jacob Allen Blankenship
Haley Nichole Blanton
Jennifer Leanne Bostic
Dakota Gregory Bowman
Destiny Marie Brady
Madelyn Rayne Brashear
Jada Belle Bray
Makayla Dawn Brigman
Zachary Tyler Brim
Colby Walon Brown
William Andrew Buckholts
Zachary Michael Bulla
Hailee NiCole Cagle
Nicholas Austin Cagle
Collin Michael Ray Callicutt
Caroline Michelle Carroll
Alexander Carvajal Mercado
Leonardo Daniel Castro Salinas
Katie Lane Caudle
Courtney Ann Chriscoe
Joseph White Church III
Caleb Austin Clapp
Ariel Reid Coltrane
MaKayla Dawn Cook
Nathan Tylor Corns
Lila Madison Nicole Cranford
Alice Marie Cray
Sarah Mckay Crews
Mason Clay Cross
Adriana Cruz Morales
Yodany Cuadros
Luke Alan Dalke
Braxton Ryne Davis
Jenna Layne Davis
Joshua Brian Davis
Matthew Allen Davis
Matthew Benjamin Dixon
Kassidy Rose Driver
Taylor Nicole Duckworth
Eduardo Duenas-Mendez
Luke Edward Durham
Shane Jared Edwards
Lucero Enciso Casas
Jose Armando Esteban Gonzalez
Jaquelin Estrada-Alvarez
Robert Dalton Eubanks
Cody Edward Evans
Jesus Alejandro Figueroa
Easton James Flinn
Graham Alexander Floyd
Kindra Spring Foland
Emma Grace Freeman
Miguel Dakota Garner
Brandon William Gasey
Justin Brian Gillispie
Gavin Tyler Goad
Emma Nicole Grubbs
Vanessa Thais Guerrero
Aaron Joe Hall
Christopher Luke Hall
Maggie Amanda Hall
Anna Makael Haralson
Christopher Brian Hardin
Loren McKenzie Hart
Ethan Marshall Hatfield
William Lane Robert Hatley
Giovani Hernandez Millan
Jonathon Hernandez Millan
Nicholas Foster Hess
Lauryn Ashley Hill
Carris Ellen Hinson
Zachary Thomas Hogan
Matthew Jason Hogue
Walker Alexander Hopkins
Nyasia Tanay Hoskie
Maximus Quinn Howell
Zachary Lee Hulin
Michelle Ann Hunt
Irma Carolina Islas Gonzalez
Gisselle Jaimes-Castro
Damon Levi Johnson
Allie Payton Joines
Jacob Sidney Jones
Maranda Leanne Justice
Branson Dale Kearns
Matthew Ethan Kearns
Sarah Rae Kearns
Lindsey Danielle Keye
Candace Madison Kimball
Hannah Lee Kindley
Dylan Christopher King
Abigail Leah Lagrama
Jessie Ann Lanier
Parker Scott LaPlant
Krystal Rose Latham
Jordan Blake LeBoeuf
Sabrina Dawn Lewis
Eliceo Leyva-Cordova
Spencer Christian Locke
Kathryn Marie Lowe
Max Alexander Lowe
Katelyn Brianna Lucas
Jordan Lee Luther
Kailey Alyssa Mabe
Zachariah Lane Mabe
Heaven Nicole Maness
Larry Dale Manzano Manzano
Cassandra Guadalupe Marmolejo-Infante
Blake Allen Marsh
William Houston Lewis Martin
Jacob Alexander Mauldin
Isaiah Reese Maynard
Elijah Christopher McCracken
John Cole McDowell
Kourtlyn Jo Miller
Stephen William Miller
Katty Mingkhouan
Jonathan Mondragon Perez
Jesenia Montes-Aviles
Kevin Mora
Matthew Daniel Mundy
Kameron Larance Needham
Madison Jayce Needham
Brandon Jace Newlin
Kevin Hunter Newlin
Blake Anthony Nichols
Jose Roman Nunez Giles
Allison Mae O'Donnell
Sebastain Noe Ocampo
Albert Ochoa-Andaya
Kevin Ortega
Amber Brooke Parks
Janet Perez-Garcia
Clayton Reid Perkins
Trenton Bryce Person
Luke Aaron Phillips
Tiffany Marie Phillips
Amber Nicole Pickurel
Evyanna Claire Poole
John Landon Poole
Joel Posadas-Cambron
Blaine Richard Powell
Logan Ray Presnell
Brittney Nichole Pugh
Cinthya Verenice Ramirez Ramirez
Cassandra Kelly Ramos Hernandez
Melissa Marie Taylor Randolph
Chloe Dawn Ray
Teagan Montgomery Ray
Emily Rebollar
Wesley Bryant Reed
Erin Eugenia Megan Marie Reeves
Lauren Elizabeth Resor
Elijah Clay Reza
Olivia Madison Rich
Christian Jeremiah Rife
Dylan Wayne Riffe
Fernando Antonio Rosaldo-Castro
Kiara Lexus Ruffin
Jocelyn Nicole Russell
Gilberto Manuel Salinas
Kassidy Farron Salisbury
Adolfo Sanchez
Jose Maria Sandoval Jimenez
Jonathan Daniel Sandoval-Miramontes
Andrea Santander Arce
Chandler Danielle Schwarz
Gerald Mason Seay
Chandler Stephen Sellers
Zoe Sapphira Shadrick
Magdalena Dawn Shelton
Natalie Ellena Simmons
Dalton Andrew Smith
Meredith Holli Smith
Sara Joy Smith
Mandy Rae Sneed
Alexis Dawn Spencer
Brooke Logan Springer
Joshua Scott Stevens
Alaina Paige Stewart
Sethery Dean Stiltner
Kadie Elisabeth Stockner
Ty Melvin Strickland
Emily Rose Strider
Grayson Michael Sugg
Lynnsey Denise Tabor
Emer DeJesus Tapia Zamora
Leticia Tejeda Manzano
Holden Montgomery Thomas
Annabelle Alexus Trogdon
Ashlyn Ruth Trotter
Joseph Andrew Turner
Asucena Vargas
Aaliyah Sierra Vasquez
Brian Vazquez
Nala Merelyn Velazquez Morales
Evan Wayne Waisner
Aaliyah Carolyne Wakefield
Logan Heath Walker
Hannah Victoria Weiss
Adam Blake Welch
Alex Bailey Welch
Haley Ann Marie Welch
Mason Garrett West
Noah Christopher White
Ayanna Lynne Wilson
Luke Aaron Wilson
Kevin Darrell Wright Jr.
Garrett Carter Wyrocki
Owen Jeremiah York
Luis Enrique Zepeda Salgado