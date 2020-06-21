Last week we spoke of of Sam Battle, a New Bern native who was the first Black cop to be hired by the New York City Police Department, back in 1911.

He was inspired to take that job by his brother-in-law, Moses Cobb, a Kinston native who was the second policeman hired by Brooklyn in 1892. We’ll talk about him next week.

Even more surprising was my discovery that the first Black policeman on the Brooklyn force was an Elizabeth City man… All three were ENC men!

Wiley Overton was born October 20, 1859 to free parents. His family moved to Brooklyn when he was 18. He became a successful undertaker and lived in the back of his funeral parlor. The New York Age, an influential black newspaper, described him as "six feet high, of fine athletic build and of dark complexion."

He took it in his mind to become a policeman. It was a pretty bold move: while some cities, such as Philadelphia and Boston, had Black men on their force there were none in Brooklyn or anywhere else around New York City.

He was living in the right age: The new police commissioner was Henry L. Hayden, a reformer who cleared the department of political hacks and hired with an open mind. While many thought that Overton’s hiring was shocking, Overton said there was no reason not to hire him in March of 1891. "He passed a good examination," he told The Age, "and as the law makes no distinction in regard to color, I do not see why there should be any question as to my duty in the matter."

He was assigned to the First Precinct.

Overton became a kind of celebrity in the press, with several newspapers writing about his hiring and work – at first all were friendly articles. "First Colored Police Man in the City of Churches," the Evening World declared. He told the paper, "I don’t know why I should have any trouble as a policeman. How can I if I do my duty?"

He quickly found out.

There was a price to being the city’s first Black policeman and the first bill came quickly due.

In those times, the precinct station-houses kept dormitories with beds in which policemen on tours of duty slept. The first night when Overton came in from his tour of duty and climbed into bed, his fellow officers responded by climbing out of theirs. They all went to a sitting room below and spent the night in chairs.

That act didn’t go over well with the precinct captain or with Hayden. "I can see no reason why he isn’t as good as any other man," he told the press. Explaining his admiration for the colored race, Hayden referred to his military days – probably in the Civil War. "I’ve marched shoulder to shoulder with them, and we were mighty glad to get their help when we had fighting to do."

Capt. Campbell told his officers they would have to sleep with Hayden and threatened to bring them up for insubordination if they did not. For several days the white officers dug in their heels and refused to enter the dormitory until a final ultimatum from a furious Campbell convinced several of the officers to return to the dormitory. Seeing themselves unsupported, the ringleaders grudgingly gave in and slept in the same room as Overton as well.

Early in his career he spied a fellow officer in uniform drinking at a bar and reported him. The officer, named Mannix, found himself before Hayden to answer for his act. He denied having been in the saloon, and brought up three witnesses to claim they had seen him elsewhere. Overton testified as well, insisting that Mannix had been there. Hayden, to his credit, took Overton’s side and fined Mannix eight days pay.

But Overton was still saddled with prejudice from his fellow officers and the public – an article ran on April 28, 1892, about the potential hiring of our Kinston man, Moses Cobb. "Heretofore only one of the colored race has worn the shield and locust there, and his career was far from pleasant. He was avoided by his brother policemen," the Evening World reported, "It was even necessary to send out patrolmen to protect him from assault."

Showing that his fellow officers had not come very far, the paper said, "Each policeman… makes it a special petition in his prayers" that Cobb would not be in their precinct.

In the end, Overton was worn down by the racism he faced. In January, 1893, less than two years after his hiring, he resigned his position.

