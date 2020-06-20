Saturday

Jun 20, 2020 at 12:01 AM


Editor’s note: The Courier-Tribune is proud to honor the Class of 2020 and our area schools throughout the month of June. Join us in celebrating the graduates of the Randolph Early College High School.


Valedictorians (three-way tie):


Jordan Corbett


Margaret Dunn


Taylor Wallace


Senior Advisory Council:


Israel Ferrer Diaz, president


Iris Merida Espinoza, vice-president


Tanner Maerz, secretary


Sawyer Pierce, treasurer


Aeman Alazzam, representative


Eddy Bernal Velazquez, representative


Olivia Vance, representative


Gladis Vera-Raya, representative


Jacqueline Vera-Raya, representative


Class of 2020 accolades:


Received acceptance letters from 32 different colleges.


Largest graduating class in RECHS history.


Awarded over $2 million in scholarships and grants.


70 percent of graduates earned an associate degree.


Seniors completed over 2,400 hours of volunteer service.


Junior Marshals:


Ujala Abdul


Alexis Allspach


Maricruz Campuzano-Rodriguez


Giovanny Figueroa-Vazquez


Summer Gray


Sarah Hurley


Priscilla Lara Polanco


Laynie Jo McCall


Madison Pitchford


George Recendez


Class of 2020:


Aeman Alazzam


Erika Alejo Pacheco


Joel Alling


Leonardo Alvarez Jasso


Jubilee Anderson


Nathan Andrews


Cody Badeaux


Emily Barringer


Ashley Belcher


Eddy Bernal Velazquez


Kiersten Brower


Madison Brown


Isaac Byrd


Jewell Caputa


Yasmin Cervantes Servin


Harrison Clement


Jordan Corbett


Nicholas Cunningham


Jarod Dill


Margaret Dunn


Cameron Ebanks


Eduardo Espinoza


Eliljah Etheridge


Israel Ferrer Diaz


Roman Ferrer Diaz


Clayton Flinchum


Reynaldo Flores Vences


Blythe Flowers


Miles Ford


Leidy Gallegos


Kayla Garcia Diaz


Cameron Garnett


Adriana Gomez Camacho


Tuong Ha


Nathan Harward


Andrew Higgins


Emily Hughes


Isabella Hughes


Madison Hunt


Jacelyn Jimenez-Velazquez


Emma Johnson


Kendra Jones


David Kirkman


Shaela Lopez Bustos


Tanner Maerz


Ashley Mangum


Amanda Martin


Diana Mendez-Ortiz


Jennifer Mercado Castaneda


Iris Merida Espinoza


Saray Morales-Gomez


Kacey Morris


Annastasia Myers-Kiker


Emily Nielsen


Mercedes Parker


Andres Perez


Makayla Perry


Nathan Phillips


Sawyer Pierce


Lora Proctor


Fatima Ramirez Arias


Sebastian Ramirez


Brian Reta Lorenzo


Emily Reyes Castro


Yessenia Reyes-Vidales


Michael Rich


Amara Schrimsher


Tammy Sims


Jesse Strange


Ana Tadeo Morales


Jesse Tawasha


Carson Thompson


Leah Uplinger


Abigail Valdez-Perez


Olivia Vance


Jessica Vega Escutia


Citlaly Vera


Gladis Vera-Raya


Jacqueline Vera Raya


Taylor Wallace


Taya White


Steven Wilson


Jaedyn Wood