Local citizens including clergy and retired law enforcement plan a peaceful march and demonstration at noon on June 27 in New Bern, a response to the nationwide movement on racial equality.

It is contingent upon approval of street closings by New Bern Aldermen at the June 23 meeting.

The requested streets are Broad Street from the old Days Inn site at Five Points to East Front Street and East Front Street to South Front Street. The march will end at Union Point Park, and streets will reopen as the march rolls through. According to the application, the demonstration and march will conclude by 3 p.m. A rain date of July 18 was included.

"Stop the Killing. Begin the Healing" is sponsored by New Bern Alumnae and Concerned Citizens of Craven County.

It would be the second recent major march in New Bern since the nationwide Black Lives Matter movement began. There has also been a static demonstration in front of New Bern City Hall and a number of roadside demonstrations in front of Walmart on Dr. M.L. King Jr. Blvd.

The June 27 events at the park include speakers - religious leaders, the top two law enforcement officers in Craven County, an educational professional and a teenager.

The planned speakers at the park are Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes; New Bern Police Chief Toussaint E. Summers; Senior Pastor Holly Raby of Word of God Christian Center; Apostle Linster Strayhorn of the United Worship Center; Presiding Elder Erlinda Dobson of the New Bern District of the N.C. Conference of the African Methodist Episcopal Church; Pastor Angela Scott of Refreshing Lives Church; Deacon Jim Hackett of Saint Paul Catholic Church; Greg Singleton, director of Workforce Readiness at Craven Community College and a project manager for Craven Pamlico ReEntry Council; and Nicholas Glover, a Craven Early College student who attends Word of God Christian Center.

Natalie Standifer, president of New Bern Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, said the idea for a peaceful march evolved from members in her group and was developed during a number of well-attended zoom meetings.

Standifer, a retired Craven County jail administrator, said the theme is "Stop the Killing, Begin the Healing, Justice for All, That's Our Call."

Other main organizational supporters include minister Holly Raby; Victor Taylor, retired correctional officer and former New Bern Alderman; and Chaplain Michael Bostian, director of Pastoral Care at CarolinaEast Medical Center.

Standifer said the march and rally is a show of support for the overall racial equality movement.

"We need to reach out to our law enforcement, we need to reach out to people in general," she said. "Our law enforcement here, we have no problem. We can sit down and talk to our sheriff and we can talk to our police chief. They have opened their policies and they have always been open and honest with us."

Holly Raby, senior pastor at Word of God Christian Center, said he hopes to add to the dialogue the event is seeking.

"I hope my voice will open ears, minds and hearts about the systemic racism and injustices that we are seeing, obviously more prevailing around the world," he said. "I am just hoping that I can add a voice that will not only open the hearts and minds of people, but there will be an entry way to healing and making a change."

Raby, who has been in the area since 1997, said that peaceful goals require mindset changes by multitudes, many of whom he said are not listening to what is being said about core changes.

"We can have all the ideals we want, but we are not going to change anything with just ideals," he continued. "Change is going to come through the convictions of our heart."

Raby said wording and the context it portrays can be crucial, giving a personal example of someone who called him, saying they "didn’t want to be part of a protest."

"It is not so much that it is a protest, attacking, as it is against what is happening," he said, adding his concerns go beyond police. "There is urgency for health care, there is urgency for fair hiring, there is urgency in just how we treat people. Many have lost hope. Hopelessness is giving up. Hope allows us to do many things."

Raby said that peaceful protests such as this and others around the country are the result of being organized and seeking positive cause and effect.

Raby grew up in Southside Chicago and recalled that after the 1968 assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., protests turned to rioting which "tore that whole community up."

He called it "a cocktail bomb" of rioters and gangs. More than a half-century later, his opinion of that kind of protest hasn’t changed.

"Rioting and destroying other people’s property goes contrary to what the purpose is all about," he added.

Chaplain Michael Bostian, who has been at CarolinaEast for 29 years, became involved in the peaceful march through Pastor Raby, who is one of his volunteer chaplains at the hospital.

"The peaceful part is very important to Holly (Raby) and very important to me – to draw attention to the unlawful deaths of African Americans," Bostian said "You really can’t look at that video (George Floyd) and say that justice was served. Whatever he did, and I was never clear that he did anything, he didn’t deserve death. I am participating because I think it is an important issue."

Emotion and anger continue to rise, especially in light of another police shooting death of a black man in Atlanta.

Bostian is encouraged by what he sees as positive steps, such as NASCAR banning Confederate flags, the NFL’s stronger stance on racism and other social and cultural changes.

He said the local group "is focused, they are concrete and they do want for this not to just be a march that ends with a march."

He points to opportunities at the end of the march for voter registration and completing the census as positives.

"It is important that we affirm the dignity and worth of every person," he said. "Every life matters, black lives matter. From a faith standpoint, we are all created in the image of God and that means there is value within every person. That doesn’t depend on skin color any more than it depends on the size of your nose or the length of your arms or legs."

Bostian added that locally he feels it is important to note that "the city of New Bern has a police department that works hard to develop community relationships,"

Victor Taylor said that because of his decades as a correctional officer and time as an Alderman, his main concern is that police receive the proper annual in-service training on how to handle situations ranging from conversation to physical hand-to-hand confrontations and displays of weapons.

As for the march, he echoed the same sentiments about June 27 as the others.

"We want a peaceful event."

Charlie Hall can be reached at 252-635-5667 or 252-259-7585, or charlie.hall@newbernsj.com. Follow him on Facebook at Charlie Hall.