Morgan Raney Finch of Deep Run and Andrew Lee Howard of Albertson are announcing their engagement.

The bride-elect is the daughter of the late Michelle Brock Finch of Wilson and Mr. and Mrs. Joel Craig Finch of Deep Run.

The bridegroom-elect is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Farrell Howard of Albertson.

A wedding is planned for September 26, 2020, at the Raleigh North Carolina Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.