Some bowling alleys also have own safety procedures in place

Whether you’re looking for something to do on the west side, east side or downtown, Spartanburg’s bowling alleys are open and offering socially-distanced fun.

Friday marks one week since South Carolina bowling alleys were given the OK to reopen after their three-month-long shutdowns to slow the spread of COVID-19.

UnderPin Lanes ’N Lounge manager Bertha Arroyo and bartender Amanda Apoldo said their first weekend back was a busy one.

"I think it was pretty good. People started coming in and they felt comfortable. I think we were busier than we’d thought (we’d be)," Arroyo said.

"I think everyone’s been, more than anything, happy to get out of the house," Apoldo said.

Bowling alleys are required to keep bowlers spread out, either by limiting the number of people using each lane or by using every other lane, effectively halving the size of the facilities. Their snack bars are also following the same recommendations as restaurants, boxing items to-go and using disposable utensils and condiment packets.

"If it’s a family, you can put them on two lanes together, and then you have to skip a lane. Now, if you have a group of six or more, you can’t have more than six on one lane and then you have to skip a lane, put six more, skip a lane," Star Lanes manager Eddie Goins said.

They’re also required to clean shared items, like shoes and bowling balls, between each user. Spartanburg’s bowling alleys are recommending that bowlers who have their own shoes and balls bring them, but they all are still offering rentals.

"I have to clean every lane before it’s given to another group of people. I’ll go and wipe every ball myself and the tables and seats," said UnderPin bowling technician David Goncharuk. "I have to explain to customers that we are at (50 percent) capacity, and they’ll have to wait longer for us to clean the lanes thoroughly so they can feel safe."

Some bowling alleys also have their own safety procedures in place. For instance, Goins and Paradise Lanes manager Lori Martin said there are social distancing directional stickers throughout their facilities. At Paradise Lanes, employees are bringing bowlers the type of ball they request, rather than letting them try out multiple ones at the counter, and at Star Lanes, staff members are putting in the names and scores for games because the tablets at the ends of the lanes have been disabled.

Staff at Paradise Lanes, Star Lanes, and UnderPin are all wearing masks, though they are not requiring guests to wear them.

Managers said their facilities were also thoroughly cleaned before reopening.

"We have purchased all new house balls, we had our carpets professionally cleaned, everything in our snack bar and our bar was taken outside and pressure washed," said Martin. Martin said Paradise Lanes is also being professionally sanitized twice a week.

While the extra cleaning adds to their workloads and the social distancing protocols can be frustrating, all of the bowling alleys were happy to be able to reopen. Martin said that for entertainment venues, it really was a true shutdown.

"With entertainment, there’s just no income at all. With restaurants, they had takeout orders, with retail, you have online orders. Here, there’s nothing," Martin said.

The bowling alleys are also operating on new hours as they reopen. Star Lanes, located at 2595 E. Main St., is open from 2-10 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.

UnderPin Lanes ’N Lounge, located at 127 W. Main St., is open from noon-11 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, from 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Friday-Saturday, and from noon-10 p.m. Sundays.

Paradise Lanes, located at 469 E Blackstock Road, is open from noon-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and noon-2 a.m. Friday-Saturday.

UnderPin manager Jennifer Mortazazi said the most challenging part of reopening during a pandemic is the uncertainty.

"It seems like it changes every day so you have to constantly be ready to adapt to whatever may be coming your way. You want to make sure your staff is comfortable and safe and you want to make sure your guests are comfortable and safe," Mortazazi said.

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to GoUpstate.