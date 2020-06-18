The following closures, postponements and changes have been announced due to COVID-19. If you have an announcement to add to the list, please email cheryl.whitaker@starnewsonline.com.

Area COVID-19 cases:

New Hanover County reports five deaths due to COVID-19 as of June 17. Positive cases now total 421, with 127 recovered.

Brunswick County reports three deaths as of June 17. Positive cases now total 262 among county residents, of which 142 have recovered.

Pender County reports 146 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of June 17. Of those 105 have recovered and one person has died. There have been 1,119 negative tests and 100 tests are pending.

__________________________________________

__________________________________________

Recent announcements relating to COVID-19:

In an effort to minimize the risk of contraction and spread of COVID-19, Wave Transit suspended fixed route bus fares to accommodate rear door entries and closed both transfer stations to the public with exterior waiting areas remaining open to customers. Effective Wednesday, July 1 through Friday, July 3 customers will have an opportunity to purchase passes from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Forden Station and Padgett Station. During this time, facilities will open to accommodate fare purchases only. Interior waiting areas and restrooms will remain closed until Monday, July 6. Effective Monday, July 6, fares for fixed route bus service will be reinstated and Wave Transit’s two transfer facilities, Forden Station and Padgett Station, will open to the public. Protective barriers have been installed around the operator compartment on all vehicles, employees continue to receive and utilize the appropriate personal protective equipment as recommended, and sanitation stations and masks are available to customers. For more information, contact 910-343-0106 or visit wavetransit.com.

Brigade Boys & Girls Club is open for summer camp with new COVID-19 guidelines. New Hanover camp sessions: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday from June 15 to July 10 and July 13 to Aug. 1. The cost for each session is $100 per child, which includes breakfast and lunch daily. Spaces are still available. Registration and payments are available online at parentportal.brigadebgc.org.

National Nursing Assistants Week is June 18-24 and has been celebrated since 1977. During the unprecedented health pandemic, these essential workers have been caring for our most vulnerable population. To kick off the week, ElderCare at Home is hosting a CNA Appreciation Event on Thursday, June 18. Even though the event looks a little different due to COVID-19, any nursing assistant is invited to the all day drop-in event, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Drive-through the Wilmington location at 3408 Wilshire Blvd. to pick up a goodie bag and register to win a VISA gift card.

Trial Management Associates, LLC (TMA), an integrated site network, and doctors Bart Williams and Will Jones of Wrightsville Family Practice in Wilmington, have been selected by ModernaTX Inc., as one of 10 sites nationwide to conduct the Phase II trial of its mRNA-1273 SARS-CoV-2 vaccine against COVID-19. TMA and Wrightsville Family Practice are recruiting study volunteers ages 18 and older from Wilmington and the surrounding communities to participate in the trial. For more information or to sign up to participate in the trial, visit modernatx.com or email info@trialmgr.com.

Brunswick County Library System will launch a virtual kids summer reading program for area children. The program’s theme “Imagine Your Story” encourages kids to take advantage of the summer season to explore new topics and ideas through reading to stay engaged and learn more about themselves and their interests in the process. Parents are invited to register their children now via the library’s online registration form found at brunswickcountync.gov/library or by calling their library branch to receive information about how to participate: Harper Library, Southport, 910-457-6237; Barbee Library, Oak Island, 910-278-4283; Leland Library, 910-371-9442; Rourk Library, Shallotte, 910-754-6578; Southwest Brunswick Library, Carolina Shores, 910-575-0173.