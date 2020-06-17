Roughly six out of every 10 children in Cleveland County come from families struggling with hunger or poverty, according to a study produced by according to NC Child, an nonprofit organization aiming to advance public policies to benefit children.

Each year NC Child releases a statewide breakdown of data highlighting indicators of child and family well-being. The breakdown includes county-by-county figures.

According to data collected in 2018, 59 percent of children in Cleveland County come from poor or low-income homes. About a quarter of local children live in households that are food insecure.

NC Child defines food insecure or low-income homes as those within 200 percent of the national poverty line. That figure includes the cost of food plus things like health care and transportation.

According to Whitney Tucker, policy director at NC Child, the issues highlighted in the report share one common element - poverty.

“A lot of these things are interrelated,” Tucker said. “If you have a county like Cleveland where such a high percentage of kids are coming from households struggling with poverty, you are more likely to see higher than the state average of households that are food insecure, which you do.”

Poverty-related issues don’t just include food, Tucker added. Families unable to afford health insurance tend to have fewer prenatal checkups prior to giving birth. This can lead to a higher-than-normal volume of babies born early or underweight.

In 2018 about one in 11 local babies were born at a low birth weight. The same number of children are born pre-term. Those numbers are down somewhat from 2017, but still higher than the state average.

Parents unable to afford health care also make fewer early wellness visits and can miss getting their children immunized on time, something NC Child said could lead to an increase in preventable diseases once the national coronavirus pandemic ends.

“We are actually already hearing since the pandemic started of a decrease in children getting their early wellness visits and immunizations,” Tucker said.

NC Child is also concerned about the number of children in abusive or dangerous homes. In 2018 about 106 out of every 1,000 children were assessed for abuse or neglect in Cleveland County. With more families stuck at home and not making regular contact with mandatory reporting agents like doctors or school personnel, some of those at-risk children are inevitably not being reported on, Tucker said.

You can view the full NC Child report at ncchild.org/datacards.

