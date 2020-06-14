Public access to government records and meetings is protected, and limited, in North Carolina law. A bill in the legislature sponsored by Catawba County Rep. Mitchell Setzer would again try to make that a right under the state constitution.

“It’s something I’ve worked on for years,” said Alamance County Rep. Steve Ross, a top co-sponsor. “It seems like we have laws on the books in reference to open government, but for whatever reason you’re constantly hearing about situations where governments are either not complying or trying to find a way around it.”

The Sunshine Amendment, or House Bill 1111, would put a measure on November’s ballot allowing voters to decide whether access to government records and meetings should be protected in the North Carolina Constitution rather than just in state statutes.

The Times-News and nearly every other publication and news outlet supports and functions on greater access to government records and proceedings.

Practically speaking, the amendment would make it much harder to make exceptions to open meetings and open records requirements. Right now it just takes a simple majority of legislators to make it harder to see government information. The proposed amendment would require a two-thirds majority of both the State House and the Senate.

Exemptions

New exemptions to current open-government laws are introduced every year, said John Bussian, a lawyer representing publications, including the Times-News, in several states and the N.C. Press Association.

There are good arguments for some of those exceptions, Bussian said, like withholding floor plans of school buildings in the age of mass shootings. Others seem more directed at special interests, like rules requiring a probable-cause hearing to see complaints against some state-licensed professionals.

“Over years there have been efforts to limit access to complaints from everybody from builders to optometrists to local lawmakers,” Bussian said.

Those exemptions would not go anywhere if the Sunshine Amendment gets through. All the exemptions and limits in the law Jan. 1 would still be law. But it would be harder to make new ones, and those laws would have to specify how they serve the public interest, and be no broader than necessary to accomplish that goal.

Repealing exemptions would be done by a simple majority, Bussian said, making it harder to put up obstacles than to take them down.

“It should be more difficult because the public’s right to know is sacred,” Bussian said.

But there is a pretty big hurdle to getting the amendment in front of voters. Constitutional amendments in North Carolina need a three-fifths majority of both houses of the General Assembly — 72 of 120 representatives and 30 of 50 senators — before they can go before voters. Previous efforts, like the nearly identical 2011 Sunshine Amendment and follow-up efforts in the next years, didn’t make it out of committees.

But Ross sounds optimistic, saying the vote would give legislators the opportunity to back up their talk about government transparency and accountability in public.

“It’d be very hard to vote against it,” he said.

When Florida and California — on opposite sides of the aisle as well as the country — put their sunshine amendments on the ballot early in this century, Bussian said, voters approved them by huge majorities.

“If the public’s right to know can be strengthened by being ingrained in the state constitution,” Bussian said, “then who really is going to oppose that?”

Previous opposition

In the past it has been opposed by groups representing the local governments that have to respond to those public-records requests, including the N.C. Association of County Commissioners, the League of Municipalities, and the N.C. School Boards Association. There were also prominent Democrats against it in 2011, when that party had the majority. Some said there were particular problems with the bill. Others said the protections belonged in the law, not the constitution — an argument many open-government advocates reject.

“There is no downside to enshrining the right to know in our constitution,” according to Brooks Fuller, Elon University journalism professor and director of the N.C. Open Government Coalition.

The bill is in the State House’s Rules Committee now, Ross said, where at least one of its predecessors died years ago. It is hard to say when it could be brought to the floor, Ross said. The Legislature is pretty tied up with COVID-19 legislation and budget matters. There are rumors the Legislature will recess and come back in July and August, when there is a better idea of the state’s financial picture. It could come out then.

“If it’s important, then it will get heard,” Ross said, “and this is important.”

If not, Bussian said, he hopes Ross and Setzer pick it up again when the Legislature comes back for the long session next year.

“It’s a big deal just to have it out there,” Bussian said. “It gives the public hope we can be one of the few states in the country where there’s momentum to improve the public’s right to know.”