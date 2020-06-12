THE CEREMONY: June 10, 11, and 12 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Gaston College’s Myers Center

NUMBER OF GRADUATES: 52

VALEDICTORIAN: Shane Carter Fogarty

SALUTATORIAN: Reed Martin

GRADUATING WITH COLLEGE DEGREE: Forty-three graduating seniors from the Gaston Early College High also earned associate degrees from Gaston College. Twenty-four earned Associate in Arts degrees, 17 earned Associate in Science degrees and two students earned Associate in Engineering degrees.

ARMED FORCES: Gaston Early College High graduated its largest number of graduates who are joining the military. Three students are joining the United States Air Force, and one is joining United States Marine Corps.

FOUR-YEAR PROGRAM: The class of 2020 also features the first students to graduate from Gaston Early College High in four years, rather than five. Eight of the 52 graduates completed the program in four years.

