“I promised my granddad and my uncle, before they died, that I will make history. I will. I know that for a fact.”

And there you have 14-year-old Tykera Kelly in a single sentence.

Kelly is a determined young lady who’s come through a lot. She is strong, and she is smart. And she has decided to dedicate herself to the Black Lives Matter movement. If you need any evidence of her determination, look at Sunday’s Black Lives Matter march and rally, where 200-plus protesters carried signs a mile through town and gathered at Union Point Park to chant and hear each other’s encouragement and stories.

Kelly is a lady who ties opposites together in a play on words or meanings. Take the rally:

“I’ve been planning it all my life,” she said of the rally.

But then again, she said, it all came together in just a couple of days.

All my life? “I’ve just not had the right people,” she said.

In just a couple of days? Well, she met the right people.

Her father – who she never met until she was 10 because he’s been in prison – was part of her inspiration. Incarcerated or not, he’s a good man, she said. “He’s not one of those, ‘Oh, I didn’t do it.’ He takes responsibility for his actions. And he has a real big influence on me.”

“Every time we’d get on the phone or write letters, we’d talk about history back and forth,” she said “The more we talked, the more I wanted to do the protest. And when I saw other people who had the courage to do the protest… when I saw Kelly (Roger’s) protest,” she added, of a protest held recently, “it made me really, really want to do it.”

She talked the idea over with her mother, then laid out her plans. “I posted something about it on Facebook, and that’s when Kelly Rogers reached out to me.”

She also started talking to city alderman Jameesha Harris (“I love her,” she said), who enthusiastically supported her plans. “She helped me a lot, because it was my first protest,” she said.

Kelly also got help from Robin Lee, a math teacher at New Bern High School where Kelly is an incoming sophomore. Lee, “the best teacher, like, ever,” convinced the high school to donate snacks and water for the march. DECA also donated water.

Kelly also handled filling out the permit for the march – but didn’t know, she said, that with a vendor’s license she could have brought black businesses to the protest to sell their wares. “It would have been ten times better” if she had done that, she said. It’s her only regret.

Another big inspiration in her life, she said, is her grandfather. “I talked to him about everything,” she said. On March 12, she remembers, she made that promise about making history to him. “I talked to him about black lives. I told him that I would do something to change it.” A little later she was sitting on her bed when “everybody came to my door and said Granddad was outside on the ground. When he seen me, he tried to get up like nothing was happening, said he was going to ride his bicycle home.”

Instead, a heart attack took his life.

The moment was significant to her, she said, because it was the day before Breonna Taylor, a Loiusville EMT, was shot to death by police executing a warrant at the wrong address.

Kelly said that she has experienced racism both personally and, in a more subtle form, through her stepbrother. She recalls riding with a white friend who suddenly used a racial slur.

Her stepbrother experiences the kind of racism that she thinks is most prevalent: he is tall, and finds himself being followed and carefully watched whenever he is in stores.

“A lot of people who aren’t black don’t see it,” she said. “We’re a target.”

How so? “Every day as a black, young lady, I have to watch what I do, what I say when I go downtown, how I walk. I can’t put on a hoodie. If I go into a store with a big purse I’m watched, but if a white lady goes in they leave her alone because they assume she’s rich. If I have a nice car they assume I stole it, or I sell drugs.

“I think they need to make a movie about people who are white, and they wake up and find they are black. They would be so scared,” she said.

She is also unhappy hearing her home at Craven Terrace described as a ghetto. “A ghetto is what Hitler had,” she said, when Jews were compressed into small areas in Polish cities to live in squalid conditions before they were arrested and sent to death camps. “Why are they calling it a ghetto? Do they think everyone is going to prison? When they say ghetto girls are they really saying ‘prison girls’?”

Kelly has also come through personal trauma. At the rally, she said, “I talked about me being molested when I was younger.” Assaulted by a relative when she was seven, she said she struggled with guilt and depression. “My mom didn’t know. She kept asking why I wasn’t talking to him. She thought I was being mean. When I told her, it broke her heart.

“I was so deep into depression, but no one even knew. Then I started talking to my granddad.” With his help and counseling she has come far, she said.

Kelly has a lot of plans. She hopes to set up a community festival in town – possibly at Craven Terrace – where the community is invited to come and enjoy itself, black and white, as a means of building bridges and getting to know each other.

And she’s been invited to come and speak to fellow youth in Illinois.

She has started selling BLM t-shirts made by someone who is in the area from the Land of Lincoln state, and he wants her to come, she said. While the trip is a certainty, she said, the details have not been worked out. “We have to make sure everything’s in order before we go.”

Her main message at home and away is the one she gave at Sunday’s rally, she said. “Your past doesn’t define you and neither does your color. But at the same time,” – and here’s that opposites thing – “your color does define you, if you get it. What I’m saying is, it doesn’t define your soul and who you are, but it does define WHAT you are.”