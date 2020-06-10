The word change has emerged as a goal of the Black Lives Matter protests following the May death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

But, the word – also a common political phrase – can have an elusive definition in the most turbulent times for civil rights since the 1960s.

Many black and white concerned citizens contacted for ideas by the Sun Journal addressed the answer in broad terms of ending racism and achieving harmony and equal treatment among the races.

Some others have more definitive ideas on changes in laws, policies and attitudes.

Since the death of Floyd and other blacks came at the hands of police, law enforcement has become an immediate primary focus for immediate change.

"Remove choke-holds from the training of police officers and make deescalation the priority in approaching arrest or detainment," said Pam Woods, president of the Craven County NAACP in an email response. "Acknowledging that fear and confusion is usually the emotion being experienced. Police at each level (city, county, etc.) should have a civilian advisory board that has power to request and effect changes.

"Police could publicly acknowledge that breathing restraint is not the best way to contain the movements of a person if you expect positive results."

She said marches and demonstrations, nationally and locally, have historically been a vehicle for expression, adding "Too often these things are addressed by local officials and then put on the back burner."

Rallies across the country have featured black and white faces, which she said shows there is a base of unified concern.

In New Bern, the local protests have ranged from four people on the side of Dr. M.L.K Jr. Boulevard in front of Walmart on a Tuesday afternoon to this past Sunday’s New Bern against Racism rally and march in downtown, with a mostly-white crowd of hundreds.

"Marches make it known that a multitude of people feel the same about the treatment of Black and Brown people. The issue cannot be ‘shelved," she said. "The marches have been successful in making the concern known, we cannot tell of any success until there is a "Change.’"

She predicts local protests will continue, with planning by different groups. No centralized events source has been established.

"We, the Craven County Branch NAACP have been asked to support and as the request come in, we intend to support," she added. "I will suggest that the groups reach out to the Sun Journal."

New Bern Joe Brown, a local bandleader, solo performer and active in the church, said the exposure of the protests and marches is an important first step.

"This isn't a new protest, but until now the voices were not heard. I think what's important right now is for America to just see," he said. "As far as correcting the system, you have to rewrite the books."

He did offer that laws have to be tightened or removed on deadly force by police.

He noted that state general statutes need verbiage change.

"They are written in favor of the LEO (law enforcement officer) yielding more room for error, resulting in non-convictions of law enforcement murderers," he added. "That same lead way, if not more, should be granted to the public. As LEOs have implied and assumed public trust, whenever that trust is broken, the public should have the same lead way in taking actions to defend themselves from officers who are negligent to rightfully and fairly enforce laws."

Marcie Hawkins, a New York native who lives in the Pamlico County county-seat of Bayboro, said peaceful protests, not looting, have merit.

"(They) bring awareness to what goes on in some police departments," she said. "We know that all cops aren't bad. All people of color aren't bad either. It only takes one bad apple to spoil the bunch. Personally, I think Mr. Floyd’s death was the straw that broke the camel's back. He was not a martyr. He didn't voluntarily sacrifice his life."

She calls for a simple solution of accountability.

"A person’s mindset can only change if they are willing to open their minds to different views," she added. "If some people were able to walk a day in a person of color’s shoes, then and only then, will things change."

Police reform is also on the mind of 14-year-old New Bern High School student Tykera Kelly, one of the founding members of New Bern against Racism.

Kelly said that because she is black, she has felt the watchful eye of police in public places.

She wants more stringent background and personality screening for police.

On the other side, she sees community unity as a key, saying she hopes to organize some community events days.

"It is the whole village story," she said.

Bailey Evans, another New Bern against Racism organizer, is among many young whites in the group.

She and others with New Bern against Racism said the June 7 rally and march from the heart of the black community in Five Points to Union Point Park served a purpose.

"I think the demonstrations played an important role in our community and were needed, but now it's time to get to work," she said. "I have some tasks I'm working on for local groups now, so that's where my focus will be. I'm looking to be support, not lead on fixing the issues facing the black community. I'm not a member of that community; I can't really know what they need. So I'm listening and letting them put me to work."

The group has recommended organizations for the public to become involved - African American Heritage Museum, Young Urban Professionals, People’s Assembly, NAACP, Wash Away Unemployment, EmpathyNC and volunteer work at Religious Community Services.

"We need to be encouraging people to support these existing community organizations so they can achieve the goals they already have," she said.

Evans said the group has listened to concerns though its Facebook page, conversations and a writing board for ideas that was available at the June 7 rally.

"Specifically in New Bern, we want to see less funding for the police and more funding for youth and social services programs," she said. "We want police out of our schools. We want to see more black-owned businesses. We want more people active in local government, so our city officials feel more accountable to all of us. We want to see more people taking interest in local elections, so we end up with leaders who share our values."

No upcoming large-mass events are currently planned by the group.

Ciara Hardison Dinapoli, a Craven County teacher who is well known through New Bern Civic Theatre audiences, is another voice for reform.

"Short-term, I pray the protests end in the indictment and strong sentencing of all four officers involved in George Floyd’s death, the officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor and strong sentencing of the McMichael’s for murdering Ahmaud Arbery," she said. "Long-term, complete reformation of our law enforcement system, policies and procedures when stopping, arresting or detaining citizens - reformation that would result in equity and humanity shown to all citizens. No one should pay for a simple traffic or disturbance call with their life."

