Good morning! It's Wednesday, June 10, the 162nd day of 2020. There are 204 days left in the year. Here's your Wednesday briefing. It's links to interesting stories, a list of some upcoming events and photo galleries to view.

TOP OF THE DAY

Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy have signaled their willingness to discuss scrapping Confederate names on forts across the country, including Fort Bragg, Army Col. Sunset Belinsky said Monday evening.

The Army has resisted calls in the past to change names on the installations named after officers who fought for the South in the Civil War. But times and attitudes are swiftly evolving as the nation heads into its second week of protests following George Floyd’s death. READ MORE

ON THE PLANNER

PWC MEETING: The Fayetteville Public Works Commission is scheduled to meet electronically on Wednesday, June 10 at 8:30 a.m. The meeting will be available via GoToMeeting by clicking here or by phone at 877-309-2073 with the access code of 270-524-453.

ELECTION: Filing is open through July 6 for seats on the Cumberland County Soil and Water Conservation District board, according to the Board of Elections at 227 Fountainhead Lane. Filing can be done in person at the Board of Elections office or by requesting filing information be sent to candidates. For information, call 910-678-7733.

TODAY'S WEATHER: Mostly cloudy with high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Tonight, mostly cloudy with low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

IN THE NEWS

Fayetteville city officials are considering creating signs at crosswalks downtown to recognize the movement for racial equality. This past Sunday, Raleigh residents painted “End Racism Now” in yellow letters on West Martin Street near the Contemporary Art Museum. READ MORE

Eleven more positive tests for the COVID-19 virus were diagnosed Tuesday in Cumberland County, bringing the total number of cases to 813, according to the county website. Another 18 residents have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus in Robeson County, bringing the total to 1,001 since March 21, according to a county news release. READ MORE

OTHER STORIES OF INTEREST

Fayetteville man sentenced in federal court to 16 years on drug, weapons charges

Red Springs man dies following shooting on Saturday

Parkton church offers free meals for first responders

Lisa Carter Waring: Recycling resumes in Hope Mills

SPORTS

Football recruiting: ECU changing depth chart with influx of transfers

Methodist’s Kachler Voted NCAA Division III Academic All-American

ECU begins process to return athletes to campus

Ace Speedway ordered shut down after repeated large crowds

Jordan, Catch 23 make for memorable Big Rock

MILITARY

Air Force unit inactivates at Pope Army Airfield

That's your Wednesday briefing. Stay safe and have a great day!

